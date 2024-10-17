VIP
Harris’ Hiding Finally Catches Up With Her
Kamala's Pennsylvania Operation Is a Total Disaster
Does Kamala Know Her Slave Reparations Pitch Will Get Blasted Out of the...
Get Out There and Vote Right Now. Not Later. Now.
Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath
It’s Trump’s Race To Lose And He Still Can
Regime Change in Iran Is the Only Option
VIP
British Courts Find Man Guilty of a 'Thoughtcrime'
People Have Questions After Harris, Walz Thank This Former President For His Vote
Why People Will Vote for Harris, Walz
We Can't 'Leave Social Security Alone,' But We Can Protect People Who Need...
Religious Wars in America
Will Kamala’s Electric Vehicle Mandates Drive Michiganders to Trump?
Race: The Currency of Power
Tipsheet

Obama and Biden Caught Having an Intense Conversation at Ethel Kennedy's Funeral

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 17, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Ethel Kennedy was put to rest yesterday. She passed away on October 10. She was 96 years old. Former presidents, government officials, family, and friends all gathered to pay their respects in Washington, D.C. (via CBS News):

Advertisement

The human rights advocate, mother and grandmother died in her sleep earlier this month after a stroke. She was 96.  

Mr. Biden said Kennedy played an "essential role in my life," offering glimpses of their personal relationship. When his first wife and daughter were killed in a car crash in 1972, "she was there," the president said. And when Mr. Biden was elected president in 2020, he received a letter from her that said it gave her great "comfort" to know the country was in his hands. And she always sent a Valentine's Day card. 

"I'm not bidin' my time waiting for you, valentine," one such card from her said, Mr. Biden recalled. 

The president said Kennedy was full of integrity, empathy, joy and light. And she and Ted Kennedy encouraged him when he was fed up with Congress and wanted to leave the Senate, he said. 

[…] 

Obama called Kennedy a "big dose in a small package," and a "spitfire from a young age." She was passionate about everything, Obama said, from juvenile justice reform to civil rights. 

"As serious as Ethel was about righting wrongs, she never seemed to take herself too seriously," Obama said.

Clinton called her an "amazing fireball with continuous energy." 

"I thought your mother was the cat's meow," Clinton told her assembled family. 

Okay, please take it easy there, Bill. 

Recommended

Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yet, even at this somber event, the politics of the election cycle seeped through with this purported heated exchange between Barack Obama and Joe Biden. They were not talking about the stock market. It was likely about the state of the 2024 race, where Obama, looking despondent and angry, appears to be giving Joe a piece of his mind about Kamala Harris. Any lip readers are welcome, but it’s not something positive. As some noted, the death organ in the background makes the clip:

Given Kamala’s deficits with core Democratic voter groups, a reported disastrous campaign operation in Pennsylvania, and a devastating Fox News interview, I’d be just as depressed as Obama if I were a Democrat.

***

UPDATE: THIS ISN'T REAL, but it's pretty damn funny:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath Matt Vespa
Kamala's Pennsylvania Operation Is a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
The Reactions to Kamala's Fox News Interview Have Been Brutal Matt Vespa
People Have Questions After Harris, Walz Thank This Former President For His Vote Leah Barkoukis
It's Not Your Father's Pot Anymore Ann Coulter
Does Kamala Know Her Slave Reparations Pitch Will Get Blasted Out of the Sky? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath Matt Vespa
Advertisement