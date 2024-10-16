A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just...
Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 16, 2024 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

October 16, 2024— the day Vice President Kamala Harris had a meltdown on live television after being grilled for one of the worst administrations in U.S. history. 

In the final push to secure votes ahead of the 2024 race, Harris sat down with Fox News— a Republican, primarily pro-Trump network— as new polls show she is trailing behind the former GOP president. 

Fox News host Bret Baier started strong, beginning the interview with one of the most pressing issues voters are most concerned with: Illegal immigration. 

However, in typical Harris fashion, she refused to answer the question head-on. Instead, she pivoted to the same old story of how she tried to pass an immigration bill that would have paved the way for amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. Ultimately, the legislation failed due to Republicans controlling Congress and the White House. 

Harris was incapable of defending her deadly border policies. She even refused to apologize to the families of the victims who lost their lives at the murderous hands of illegal immigrants. Instead, and again, she turned the conversation around to former President Donald Trump, suggesting he would only do something if it were a political advantage for him.

Baier and Harris sparred when the VP tried to blame Trump for the wide-open southern border that resulted in tens of millions of illegal immigrants entering the United States. 

“You have to let me finish,” Harris snapped at Baier when he grilled her on border policies that allowed criminal illegal immigrants into the country. 

Baier then asked Harris if she still supports taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries for criminals. 

Her response? To blame Trump. Are you even shocked? 

“I will follow the law, and it’s a law that Donald Trump actually followed,” Harris claimed, doubling down on supporting taxpayer-funded gender surgeries for illegal aliens. 

After accusing Trump of doing the very thing she did, Harris pivoted again and accused the 45th president of having “No plan” to focus on the needs of the American people. 

The Fox News host highlighted that nearly 80 percent of Americans believe the U.S. is on the wrong track. He pointed out to Harris, who had vowed to “turn the page,” that she has been in office for 3.5 years, asking her why Americans should believe her. 

Again, Harris blamed it all on Trump. 

Baier then grilled Harris about how she lied to the American people about President Joe Biden's mental health, pointing out that for months, she said he was mentally fit to be in office. He also reminded Harris she had watched him run around in circles for months and was on his game. 

However, after the first and only presidential debate between Biden and Trump, which was the turning point for the 2024 election, Harris and the rest of the Democratic Party suddenly declared the 81-year-old president unfit to serve office. Baier asked Harris when she first noticed Biden's mental faculties had diminished. 

After a long pause, Harris once again dodged the question. 

