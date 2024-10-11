VIP
Margaret Thatcher Explains Kamala Harris
Freedom and Truth-Loving Patriots, We Have Some Big News
VIP
Vote for Donald Trump
VIP
New York's Attempt at Banning Guns on Private Property Loses in Court
VIP
Hit Piece Over NRA Staffer's Murder Shows You Don't Hate Media Enough
Georgia University Leaders Ask NCAA to Ban Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports
Trump Takes Significant Lead in State Democrats Held Since 2004
VIP
Polls Show Even More Bad News for Kamala Harris in Critical Swing States
Video Shows Coast Guard Rescuing Man Clinging to a Cooler 30 Miles Off...
When Kamala Harris Did Her Vogue Cover Shows How Out of Touch She...
Trump Is the Only Candidate With a Plan to End the Addiction Crisis
Tim Walz's Wife May Have Bested Him for Weirdo of the Year
Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris
VIP
Popular Sci-Fi Franchise Unveils ‘Transgender’ Character
Tipsheet

Democrats Have a Problem With Male Voters. Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts on Why That Is.

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 11, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Freed

We've been hearing plenty about Democrats' failures with male voters, and so for some reason figures like Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are the ones being trotted out to try and attract more of them. 

Advertisement

While on CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," Scott Jennings scoffed at the move, as well as the idea that Harris would try to appeal to Republicans by suggesting one for her cabinet, albeit a RINO like retiring Sen. Mitt Romney. 

"Have they even vetted Mitt Romney? I mean, this man tortures dogs. He specifically murders people with cancer. He tries to hire women into government positions. And worst of all, according to Joe Biden, he would--it'd be quite a thing if the sitting Secretary of State tried to put the President of the United States in chains," Jennings wondered, bringing up past criticisms that Democrats have had, including from then Vice President Joe Biden when he and then President Barack Obama were running for reelection in 2012. "Have they vetted Mitt Romney?"

Emphasizing such a tactic is a "crazy idea" and "not what they have to do," Jennings made clear that "they have to come up with a message that doesn't feel contrived, that doesn't feel like it's made up just for the moment."

Again, the Harris-Walz ticket has far bigger problems. Jennings went on to warn how "there's just no authenticity in any of this" when it comes to the Democrats' desperate tactics, noting their tactics amount to "throwing spaghetti at the wall." 

Recommended

Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Advertisement

Jennings also spoke some hard truths about why Democrats shouldn't be surprised that they're failing with male voters. "They've neglected men, all this time," Jennings pointed out. "And it's a political party that thinks gender is just a state of mind, and all of a sudden they're like, 'oh my god, we have a trouble with moderate biological males?' I mean, who is surprised about this?"

While Jennings could agree with Ashley Allison, a former senior policy adviser under Obama, that we're looking at a "close" race, the story is more so how the Democratic Party is failing with men. 

"But the story tonight is they're struggling with men. Obama's insulting men. And they're out saying, Well, 'let's fix it by sending Tim Walz out and hiring Mitt Romney.' It's crazy to me," Jennings insisted as Allison tried to counter with something of a non-answer that this is a "close race," with Jennings also making clear that "nobody's under any illusion here" on that. 

In a move that shocked host Kaitlan Collins, Jennings and Ashley were at least able to agree that candidates shouldn't have to name their cabinet before they've even won, and should instead focus on "talking to voters."

Advertisement

While "talking to voters," may be good advice, that's not exactly what Democrats are doing. As Jennings pointed out, Obama indeed been "insulting men," just as he did in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, particularly when it comes to black men. 

There's also a new ad attempting to get men to vote for Harris that's been ruthlessly mocked and exposed for his ridiculous it is.

Harris is not performing where she needs to be with men and even with black men. The election is certainly close and competitive, and it looks like former and potentially future President Donald Trump can pull this off, just a few weeks from now, and potentially by epic proportions when it comes to the electoral college. If anything, the Democrats' pathetic tactics of bullying key demographics they've lost or have been losing support with, could perhaps even backfire.





Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Trump Takes Significant Lead in State Democrats Held Since 2004 Sarah Arnold
When Kamala Harris Did Her Vogue Cover Shows How Out of Touch She Really Is Rebecca Downs
Tim Walz's Wife May Have Bested Him for Weirdo of the Year Mia Cathell
Margaret Thatcher Explains Kamala Harris Katie Pavlich
Trump Did a Podcast With a Comedian, but the Media Coverage Is the Real Story Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Advertisement