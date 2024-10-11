Democrats Have a Problem With Male Voters. Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts on Why That Is.

We've been hearing plenty about Democrats' failures with male voters, and so for some reason figures like Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are the ones being trotted out to try and attract more of them.

While on CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," Scott Jennings scoffed at the move, as well as the idea that Harris would try to appeal to Republicans by suggesting one for her cabinet, albeit a RINO like retiring Sen. Mitt Romney.

"Have they even vetted Mitt Romney? I mean, this man tortures dogs. He specifically murders people with cancer. He tries to hire women into government positions. And worst of all, according to Joe Biden, he would--it'd be quite a thing if the sitting Secretary of State tried to put the President of the United States in chains," Jennings wondered, bringing up past criticisms that Democrats have had, including from then Vice President Joe Biden when he and then President Barack Obama were running for reelection in 2012. "Have they vetted Mitt Romney?"

Emphasizing such a tactic is a "crazy idea" and "not what they have to do," Jennings made clear that "they have to come up with a message that doesn't feel contrived, that doesn't feel like it's made up just for the moment."

Again, the Harris-Walz ticket has far bigger problems. Jennings went on to warn how "there's just no authenticity in any of this" when it comes to the Democrats' desperate tactics, noting their tactics amount to "throwing spaghetti at the wall."

Jennings also spoke some hard truths about why Democrats shouldn't be surprised that they're failing with male voters. "They've neglected men, all this time," Jennings pointed out. "And it's a political party that thinks gender is just a state of mind, and all of a sudden they're like, 'oh my god, we have a trouble with moderate biological males?' I mean, who is surprised about this?"

While Jennings could agree with Ashley Allison, a former senior policy adviser under Obama, that we're looking at a "close" race, the story is more so how the Democratic Party is failing with men.

"But the story tonight is they're struggling with men. Obama's insulting men. And they're out saying, Well, 'let's fix it by sending Tim Walz out and hiring Mitt Romney.' It's crazy to me," Jennings insisted as Allison tried to counter with something of a non-answer that this is a "close race," with Jennings also making clear that "nobody's under any illusion here" on that.

In a move that shocked host Kaitlan Collins, Jennings and Ashley were at least able to agree that candidates shouldn't have to name their cabinet before they've even won, and should instead focus on "talking to voters."

While "talking to voters," may be good advice, that's not exactly what Democrats are doing. As Jennings pointed out, Obama indeed been "insulting men," just as he did in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, particularly when it comes to black men.

There's also a new ad attempting to get men to vote for Harris that's been ruthlessly mocked and exposed for his ridiculous it is.

Harris is not performing where she needs to be with men and even with black men. The election is certainly close and competitive, and it looks like former and potentially future President Donald Trump can pull this off, just a few weeks from now, and potentially by epic proportions when it comes to the electoral college. If anything, the Democrats' pathetic tactics of bullying key demographics they've lost or have been losing support with, could perhaps even backfire.











