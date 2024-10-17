VIP
Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 17, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

What a nightmare of an interview! Three things were confirmed during this shambolic sit-down with Fox News’ Bret Baier: Kamala is unqualified, incapable of grasping the issues, and still dances with her 2020 demons. One of the criticisms of Harris during her failed 2020 campaign and vice presidency is that she criticizes staff and often ignores their briefings and memos, which would likely blunt the chances of her coming off as a total ignoramus. 

This interview aimed to use one of the nation’s most-watched news networks to attack Donald Trump. She couldn’t do that well. The whole thing was an exercise in how not to answer questions for 30 minutes. Kudos to Baier and Fox News, who asked fair questions and showed them unedited, unlike what CBS News did to their 60 Minutes interview with the vice president. 

Kamala was glib on immigration, using taxpayer monies to fund genital mutilation surgeries for transgender illegal aliens, and flopped completely on how she’d be different than Joe Biden. 

The last question exposes Harris the most, and it’s on a topic that isn’t contentious: How will she be different from Joe Biden? How can she say ‘turn the page’ when she’s been vice president for over three years and when 79 percent of voters think this administration has placed the nation in the wrong direction? 

Her response: “And Donald Trump has been running for office.” You can see how shallow and vapid Kamala is without a script. That’s a problem, especially if this is a Situation Room crisis. There’s no good pivot because she dragged her feet in coming up with one. She also lacks the intelligence to cobble something coherent together. During multiple interviews with friendly hosts, they asked her the same thing, and she floundered. She knows this question is coming and still sets herself on fire. 

All she can give is a pathetic, ‘I won’t be like Biden’ assurance, which is as believable as her time working for McDonald’s. 

Why did Kamala do this? She must be a major party nominee in the campaign's final weeks. The problem is that she’s abjectly terrible in all phases of a political campaign. We know she’s a prosecutor. It doesn’t do much when you’ve let tens of millions of illegals into the country, lady. Enough with your fetish about the border bill—it wasn’t going to solve the issue in a meaningful way, and your inability to flesh out the details is also damning. Some Republicans co-signed it, so she thinks it’s some life jacket. It’s not. Not when most Hispanics now favor mass deportations because the immigration issue has gone off the rails. 

On Iran, a topic highly salient due to a regional war likely to break out between the Islamic Republic and Israel, Harris again offered up word salad or nothing at all to explain how she’d counter this growing threat in the Middle East. It’s not that Baier was tough. He merely asked rudimentary questions based on Harris’ record, and she crumbled. 

The scary part is that there will still be enough idiots who vote for her, making election night a taut affair. It’s still a close race, but there are a lot of positive developments for Trump and the Republicans. Last, here's how you truly know the interview was a mess--Kamala's staff got caught waving the white flag of surrender:

Keep fighting, however.

The full interview is here:

***

Last Call: Even trying to play the age card against Trump blew up in her face:

The reactions to this interview were catastrophic:

