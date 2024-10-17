Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath

What a nightmare of an interview! Three things were confirmed during this shambolic sit-down with Fox News’ Bret Baier: Kamala is unqualified, incapable of grasping the issues, and still dances with her 2020 demons. One of the criticisms of Harris during her failed 2020 campaign and vice presidency is that she criticizes staff and often ignores their briefings and memos, which would likely blunt the chances of her coming off as a total ignoramus.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris has always seemed like the boss who you hand a briefing book to and she throws it in the trash immediately. And now she's proved it. https://t.co/ojDVIxuiIn — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) October 16, 2024

This interview aimed to use one of the nation’s most-watched news networks to attack Donald Trump. She couldn’t do that well. The whole thing was an exercise in how not to answer questions for 30 minutes. Kudos to Baier and Fox News, who asked fair questions and showed them unedited, unlike what CBS News did to their 60 Minutes interview with the vice president.

Harris REALLY doesn't like being asked about the consequences of her and Biden’s disastrous border policies. pic.twitter.com/YqVWsiyurF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

Bret Baier REPEATEDLY asks Harris if she'd like to apologize to the families of Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and Laken Riley.



She REFUSES. pic.twitter.com/SGzzTj3wH9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

"Are you still in support of using taxpayer dollars to help prison inmates or detailed illegal aliens to transition to another gender?"



HARRIS: "I will follow the law." pic.twitter.com/O9GnJM8aDb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

Kamala was glib on immigration, using taxpayer monies to fund genital mutilation surgeries for transgender illegal aliens, and flopped completely on how she’d be different than Joe Biden.

The last question exposes Harris the most, and it’s on a topic that isn’t contentious: How will she be different from Joe Biden? How can she say ‘turn the page’ when she’s been vice president for over three years and when 79 percent of voters think this administration has placed the nation in the wrong direction?

Harris DESPERATELY tries to distance herself from Joe Biden.



"Let me very clear: My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency." pic.twitter.com/gB0Su1RITS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

HARRIS: "You know and I both know what I’m talking about. You know and I both know what I’m talking about!"



BRET BAIER: "I actually don’t. What are you talking about?" pic.twitter.com/cBe3Ulb8ow — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

Her response: “And Donald Trump has been running for office.” You can see how shallow and vapid Kamala is without a script. That’s a problem, especially if this is a Situation Room crisis. There’s no good pivot because she dragged her feet in coming up with one. She also lacks the intelligence to cobble something coherent together. During multiple interviews with friendly hosts, they asked her the same thing, and she floundered. She knows this question is coming and still sets herself on fire.

All she can give is a pathetic, ‘I won’t be like Biden’ assurance, which is as believable as her time working for McDonald’s.

Advertisement

Why did Kamala do this? She must be a major party nominee in the campaign's final weeks. The problem is that she’s abjectly terrible in all phases of a political campaign. We know she’s a prosecutor. It doesn’t do much when you’ve let tens of millions of illegals into the country, lady. Enough with your fetish about the border bill—it wasn’t going to solve the issue in a meaningful way, and your inability to flesh out the details is also damning. Some Republicans co-signed it, so she thinks it’s some life jacket. It’s not. Not when most Hispanics now favor mass deportations because the immigration issue has gone off the rails.

On Iran, a topic highly salient due to a regional war likely to break out between the Islamic Republic and Israel, Harris again offered up word salad or nothing at all to explain how she’d counter this growing threat in the Middle East. It’s not that Baier was tough. He merely asked rudimentary questions based on Harris’ record, and she crumbled.

The scary part is that there will still be enough idiots who vote for her, making election night a taut affair. It’s still a close race, but there are a lot of positive developments for Trump and the Republicans. Last, here's how you truly know the interview was a mess--Kamala's staff got caught waving the white flag of surrender:

JUST IN: Bret Baier says there were 4 Kamala Harris staffers waving their hands back and forth to stop the interview.



“I'm talking like four people waving their hands like it's gotta stop.”



“I had to dismount there at the end.” pic.twitter.com/51yD3a4eqg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

Amazing backstory from @BretBaier: Harris showed up 15 minutes late--she clearly wanted to keep the time as short as possible. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 16, 2024

Keep fighting, however.

The full interview is here:

🚨 OUR NEWEST AD JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/jX9MMQRHuv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/waCFAK425L — Magills (@magills_) October 16, 2024

***

Last Call: Even trying to play the age card against Trump blew up in her face:

"When did you first notice that Joe Biden’s mental faculties appeared diminished?"



HARRIS: *awkward pause* pic.twitter.com/I5TWVqZ42g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

The reactions to this interview were catastrophic:

Wow - Kamala can’t deal with follow-ups - she’s using the same language verbatim from her town hall yesterday to filibuster.



Catastrophically bad. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 16, 2024

NEW: VP Kamala Harris dodges question when colleague @BretBaier repeatedly asks her how many illegal aliens the Biden/Harris admin has released into the US.



When asked if she regrets terminating Remain in Mexico, she again dodges and pivots to saying they tried to pass an… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 16, 2024

She's already floundering. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 16, 2024

"Let me finish." Right off the bat, Kamala Harris appears very grim, isn't used to basic questions like @BrettBaier just asked on whether she regrets the millions of illegal immigrants, including criminals and terrorists, into the country. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/waCFAK425L — Magills (@magills_) October 16, 2024