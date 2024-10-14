This is Kamala's Plan on How to Win Back Black Men
Bill Clinton Buries Kamala Harris...While Campaigning for Her

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 14, 2024 3:00 PM
Former President Bill Clinton said in remarks this week that Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia college student who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien would still be alive if the southern border were secure. 

“You got a case in Georgia not very long ago. They made an ad about it. A young woman who’d been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well, if they’d all been properly vetted that probably wouldn’t have happened,” Clinton said, before adding that we need immigrants for labor

“If they’re probably vetted, that doesn’t happen, and America is not having enough babies to keep our populations up. So, we need immigrants that have been vetted to do work. There wouldn’t be a problem,” he added.

As Townhall reported, Riley was murdered while out for a run in Athens, Georgia earlier this year. She never returned home from her run. Her body was discovered shortly after. Then, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela was charged with her murder.

"Kamala Harris and extreme House Democrats' embrace of far-left open-border policies even has Bill Clinton saying they went too far. Unfortunately, swing-district House Democrats voted against every reasonable border security bill this Congress that could have saved Laken Riley's life,” Will Reinert, national press secretary of the National Republican Congressional Committee said in a statement.

