Bill Clinton Buries Kamala Harris...While Campaigning for Her

Former President Bill Clinton said in remarks this week that Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia college student who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien would still be alive if the southern border were secure.

“You got a case in Georgia not very long ago. They made an ad about it. A young woman who’d been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well, if they’d all been properly vetted that probably wouldn’t have happened,” Clinton said, before adding that we need immigrants for labor

“If they’re probably vetted, that doesn’t happen, and America is not having enough babies to keep our populations up. So, we need immigrants that have been vetted to do work. There wouldn’t be a problem,” he added.

Bill Clinton says Laken Riley's death "probably wouldn't have happened" if Kamala did her job at the border, continues on to imply that we need illegal immigrants for cheap labor.



He was supposed to be campaigning FOR Kamala. YIKES.

As Townhall reported, Riley was murdered while out for a run in Athens, Georgia earlier this year. She never returned home from her run. Her body was discovered shortly after. Then, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela was charged with her murder.

NEW: Per three ICE & DHS sources to me & @GriffJenkins, Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, TX in September 2022 & was released into the U.S. via parole.

We reached… pic.twitter.com/A5Ytc7tAzl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 24, 2024

"Kamala Harris and extreme House Democrats' embrace of far-left open-border policies even has Bill Clinton saying they went too far. Unfortunately, swing-district House Democrats voted against every reasonable border security bill this Congress that could have saved Laken Riley's life,” Will Reinert, national press secretary of the National Republican Congressional Committee said in a statement.