Look Away, Democrats. Barack Obama Had Some Unfiltered Observations About Kamala.

You knew news organizations would be making calls to professional lip readers after Joe Biden and Barack Obama were caught having a frank discussion at the funeral for Ethel Kennedy this week. The late Mrs. Kennedy passed away on October 10 at 96. Her funeral was another event where politicians, friends, and family would gather, and like most scared Democrats, some discussed the 2024 race. With death organs blasting in the background, Obama and Biden seemed beyond dispirited about the Kamala Harris operation, with the former president bluntly saying that Biden’s gal simply isn’t strong enough to win this election (via NY Post):

President Biden griped to former President Barack Obama that “she” is “not as strong as me” — with Obama agreeing “that’s true” — in a stunning off-mic conversation deciphered for The Post by a professional lip reader. The apparent candid assessment of Vice President Kamala Harris’ standing going into the Nov. 5 election occurred Wednesday afternoon as America’s two most recent Democratic presidents conversed at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service in Washington. […] “I know … that’s true,” the popular former president agreed, adding, “We have time.” “Yeah, we’ll get it in time,” said Biden, who was forced by fellow Democrats to relinquish the party’s nomination in favor of Harris on July 21 in a mutiny that Obama was believed to support. Moments earlier, Obama said, “it’s important that we have some time together” in a possible reference to campaigning alongside Harris. The dialogue was translated for The Post by Jeremy Freeman, a London-based forensic lip reader who was born deaf and for 16 years has served as a University College London-certified expert witness for litigants, the police and journalists.

There was no tension between the two men, though that’s been widely reported as Biden holding deep-seated resentments toward the 45th president for passing him over in 2016. Kamala’s name wasn’t mentioned, but it’s not like it’s a real mystery who the “she” was in this conversation. Obama wants one-on-one time with Kamala, not a hooker.

This is like watching Emmitt Smith when he went to the Cardinals. Obama's heart simply isn't in this for this candidate, and it shows. https://t.co/WBiAmMQPl8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 11, 2024

Yet, what good will this do right now? Election Day is almost two weeks out, and nothing can be done on policy or messaging that can resonate in a way that could alter the race. Democrats are stuck. Obama isn’t sold on her. And Joe Biden is in his ‘f**k it’ stage of the race. Also, I’m stunned he recognized Obama, given his state of mental decrepitude. One would think he mistook him for ‘Corn Pop.’