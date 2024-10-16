Elder Abuse: They're Still Trotting Out Biden to Campaign for Kamala

With less than three weeks before the election and Vice President Kamala Harris not where she needs to be against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, fellow Democrats are being trotted out to campaign for her. This includes former President Barack Obama, who might have been a smart choice, had he not tried to insult black men into supporting Harris. Even President Joe Biden is being sent out, despite the reported "tensions" between his team and Harris' team.

Just like Obama, Harris herself, and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN)--but notably not vulnerable incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, Jr. (D-PA)--Biden was sent to Pennsylvania this week to campaign. Appearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, he tried to take a crack at Trump over the debate schedule.

"She beat Trump so badly in the debate he's scared to death to beat her again," Biden said about Harris. "That's a fact! Tough guy, right? Tough guy."

Biden is so far gone, he can't even insult President Trump without botching it: "She beat Trump so badly in the debate, he's scared to death to beat her again!" pic.twitter.com/3HfcjXQ7oK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2024

If there's anyone who should not be criticizing anyone on debates, it's Biden. The president performed so poorly on June 27 against Trump--despite Biden's team getting all that they requested--that he was forced by his own party to drop out of the race less than a month later.

In another moment of how Biden is one to talk, he went after Trump for pausing at his rally while there were two medical emergencies to be dealt with.

"He's become unhinged. Look at his rallies ... last night, he stood on the stage for 30 minutes and danced," Biden claimed. "I'm serious! What's wrong with this guy?"

Given the nature of what happened at that Trump rally, to attendees in the crowd, as covered by our sister site of RedState, this is a particularly low move from Biden and the Harris campaign.

Biden: He's become unhinged. Look at his rallies ... last night, he stood on the stage for 30 minutes and danced. I'm serious! What's wrong with this guy? pic.twitter.com/8JCFb1VfMR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2024

What do you do when your campaign is failing?



Lie about two medical emergencies and edit videos.



This is Kamala’s only strategy left.



Here is the truth: https://t.co/HxOry7y51g — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 15, 2024

Further, that he stumbled his insult in such a way and coughed and stood around after leading supporters into a chant of "not going back" shows that not only should Biden not be the nominee, he likely still shouldn't even be president anymore. Despite leading the group in such a chant with an off-the-cuff remark, Biden mostly stood around coughing, drinking water, and looking confused.

The man is NOT well.



This is what Kamala covered up.



She MUST answer for it. pic.twitter.com/iQxmmGENdf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2024

Harris has the power to invoke the 25th Amendment, and there have been calls for her to do so since June 28, but she has yet to do so. Biden's fellow Democrats reportedly used it as a threat against Biden, but they ended up not doing so.

When it comes to those "tensions," as reported by Axios earlier this week, Biden has indeed tied Harris to him and their unpopular administration. Harris has done herself no favors in that department as well, as she's missed opportunities to share what she would have done differently from Biden.

Besides the trending moment with Biden flubbing his insult at Trump, he also referenced how Harris has been "loyal."

Biden says of @KamalaHarris: "Every president has to cut their own path. That's what I did. I was loyal to Barack Obama, but I cut my own path as President... She's gonna cut her own path." — Stephanie Kelly (@StephanieKellyM) October 15, 2024

When asked about the comment that Biden made, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn't have much to offer.

Not only did Jean-Pierre remind how Biden and Harris "worked closely together," she referenced the poor federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, despite how Biden threw Harris under the bus when it comes to how Harris had gone after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) with Milton.

Even when she wouldn't "get into details or specifics of private conversations that they have," Jean-Pierre, speaking about Harris, did offer that Biden "is certainly very proud of the work that she's been able to do."

NBC’s @AllieRaffa: “I know the two of them speak regularly, but just wondering if the two have specifically had conversations about how [Kamala Harris] would [cut her own path] if elected, whether the President is offering advice or whether she's asked for guidance in that arena?… pic.twitter.com/FpPjwmPW45 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 16, 2024

Any post-debate boost that Harris may have gotten looks to be gone. She's only leading Trump by +1.7 at the national level, per RealClearPolling. Trump is meanwhile up by +0.7 in the battleground states, and by +0.3 in Pennsylvania specifically.