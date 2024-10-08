Here's What Biden Had to Say About His Call With DeSantis Ahead of Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton is headed for Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is busy preparing his state for what surely looks to be an incredibly powerful and catastrophic storm. He doesn't have time to take calls from Vice President Kamala Harris, as Matt covered earlier. She may be the Democratic nominee, but she has nothing to do with the storm, and she's been making it worse. DeSantis, however, has been in contact with President Joe Biden, who has spoken positively about his interactions with the governor.

Advertisement

The president's official account has been posting about the hurricanes throughout Monday and Tuesday. On Monday night, he referenced DeSantis, noting they spoke about "firsthand reports on Hurricane Helene recovery and preparations for Hurricane Milton."

Tonight, I spoke with Florida Governor DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Castor for firsthand reports on Hurricane Helene recovery and preparations for Hurricane Milton.



My Administration is ready to support both leaders and the people of Florida with any further resources they may need. pic.twitter.com/imXXVXQnoD — President Biden (@POTUS) October 8, 2024

Biden also actually took shouted questions from the press on Tuesday about Hurricane Milton, even after the president's aides tried to usher them out of the room.

"The Governor of Florida has been cooperative. He’s said he's gotten all that he needs. I talked to him again yesterday and I said... I said I know you're doing a great job. It’s being all--being done well, we thank you for it and I literally gave him my personal phone number to call, so I don't know--there was a rough start in some places, but every governor--every governor--from Florida to North Carolina, has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing and they're doing an incredible job. But we got a lot more work to do," Biden shared.

Biden going Dark Brandon all over his own VP. https://t.co/LHn1jKTUvL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2024

Kamala yesterday: DeSantis is "playing political games" with Hurricane Milton



Biden today: DeSantis "has been cooperative" and "is doing a great job."pic.twitter.com/8MLaw4aODK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

This may all be part of a way for Biden to throw Harris under the bus, as Matt covered earlier. Further, NBC News was out with a report last week about how Biden was reportedly angry with Harris. "'It's very complex': Biden struggles with being out of the national conversation," the headline read, which seems to be putting it lightly.

Such a piece came out last Monday, the eve of the vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). It would have been Harris facing off against Vance, had Biden not been forced out of the race by his fellow Democrats.

CNN's Scott Jennings has been among those criticizing Harris for being the one to play politics, despite what she may say about the governor.

As "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" played the clip of Harris' complaints about DeSantis, Jennings pointed out that "she's attacking the governor of a state that's about to get lashed with one of the most historic hurricanes we've ever seen. Is she crazy? He did not ignore her call."

Jennings and others on the panel also reminded that DeSantis did speak with Biden. "And he has--he has said time and again that he and the federal government are working well together," Jennings continued. "So, who here is politicizing this?"

Advertisement

Even the panelists' liberal guests agreed with Jennings on that matter.

As Jennings also reminded, the Biden-Harris administration had been particularly poor and slow with Hurricane Helene. "There is a conversation to be had here about spending priorities, yes," he continued, adding, "and also about presidential decision-making which in my opinion and in the opinion of a lot of Republicans, were really, really slow."

It’s legitimately crazy that Harris attacked Governor DeSantis, who is prepping for a historically bad storm. She’s politicizing when she and Biden were SLOW on their decisions. Discussed tonight on @cnn (h/t to my friend @EWErickson on the timeline) https://t.co/KUbKYj0JGK pic.twitter.com/MTKqJ72fps — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 8, 2024

DeSantis, who has been providing updates throughout Tuesday, also spoke to Fox News on Monday night and Tuesday morning, during which he called out Harris for considering DeSantis to be "selfish" and her lack of involvement during her time as vice president.

As the governor reiterated, "We've been laser-focused on leveraging all resources available, including from the federal government," which means being in contact with Biden and FEMA. "I've worked well with both [Trump and Biden]," DeSantis shared on Monday night with Hannity, adding that Harris "is the first one that's trying to politicize the storm, and she's doing that just because of her campaign." She is the one "playing political games," which DeSantis "doesn't have time" for, as he's "focused 100 percent on that mission" of saving lives.

Advertisement

Operator: 9-1-1 what’s your emergency?



Me: I just witnessed a murder. pic.twitter.com/ANnNWbP9ZT — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 8, 2024

DeSantis reiterated on "Fox & Friends" that his "sole focus" has been on preparing for the storm and the aftermath, during which he also revealed he didn't even know Harris had tried to contact him.

"It's not about you, Kamala, it's about the people of Florida," the governor stressed, again reminding, "My focus is exactly where it needs to be!" He again praised both Presidents Trump and Biden for their assistance with past hurricanes, reminding that Harris hasn't tried to call before.

"Why all of a sudden is [Harris] trying to parachute in and inject herself, when she's never shown any interest in the past? We know it's 'cause of politics, we know it's 'cause of her campaign. I have zero time to entertain these political games," DeSantis continued. "We're going to continue to do what we need to do to prepare and respond to what may be one of the most damaging storms in the history of the United States. So she says focusing on protecting your people is selfish? I think she oughta look in the mirror!"

DeSantis just cooked Kamala again. He never stops. pic.twitter.com/ywjdvjfs8N — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 8, 2024

It's certainly been a bad day for Harris, who also had quite the cringeworthy appearance on "The View," one of the many media appearances she's doing in hopes of boosting her image and assuaging concerns, despite how such interviews and appearances have been with friendly outlets and even then, have not gone well.

Advertisement

From such moments as earlier on Tuesday, from trying to but struggling to distance herself from Biden to the president throwing her under the bus, it's not going too well for Harris.