CNN's National Security Analyst Dropped an Interesting Take on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber
The FBI Used One Word That's Likely to Draw More Criticism in Latest...
Mike Johnson Scrambling to Gin Up Support Ahead of Speaker Vote. Will it...
Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Breaking Into NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Home
Mosque Near New Orleans Terrorist's Home Sends Out Message to Attendees
Police Just Raided Yet Another Eric Adams Ally
VIP
MSNBC Finally Admits What We All Knew About the Biden Admin
VIP
Teachers in This Blue State Will No Longer Need to Pass a Reading,...
Nancy Pelosi Heading Back to Washington to Impose 'San Francisco Values'
VIP
Of Course This Is How the Mainstream Media Covered Terrorist Attack in New...
This Colorado Democrat Will Run for Governor
Leftist Magazine Tries to Claim Vance Was 'Born to Immense Privilege'
VIP
Must See: CBS Reporter Rips Dems Over Lie-Filled SCOTUS Delegitimization Campaign
Newsom Applauded One of Trump's Immigration Stances
Tipsheet

Why People Are Concerned Over Trump's Massive Rally in DC Right Before Inauguration

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 02, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-elect Donald Trump plans to hold a massive "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" rally in Washington, DC just one day before he is sworn in as the United State’s 47th president. At Capital One Arena on January 19, the event will be the first one organized by the official Trump team since he won the election against Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

Trump will take office for the second time on January 20. Anti-scale fencing has already been installed around the Capitol complex. Washington district officials have said they plan for significant security in and around the area, citing concerns that chaos will occur. 

However, social media users were less than excited to hear that Trump was planning a rally before he was confirmed to office. They reported concerns about his safety and similar events to the January 6 Capitol Hill protests. 

Recommended

CNN's National Security Analyst Dropped an Interesting Take on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This comes as Republican lawmakers demand that the Senate confirm Trump’s national security picks “as soon as possible” after the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's National Security Analyst Dropped an Interesting Take on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Matt Vespa
Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed Guy Benson
Republicans Poised to Change House Speaker Rules and Democrats Are Not Happy About It Jeff Charles
There Is One Reason Why the Las Vegas Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Didn't Become a Mass Casualty Event Leah Barkoukis
Hamas May Want to Release the Hostages After This Latest Warning Message Rebecca Downs
How My 2024 Predictions Went – And Some Predictions for 2025 Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's National Security Analyst Dropped an Interesting Take on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Matt Vespa
Advertisement