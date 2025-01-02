Why People Are Concerned Over Trump's Massive Rally in DC Right Before Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump plans to hold a massive "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" rally in Washington, DC just one day before he is sworn in as the United State’s 47th president. At Capital One Arena on January 19, the event will be the first one organized by the official Trump team since he won the election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump will take office for the second time on January 20. Anti-scale fencing has already been installed around the Capitol complex. Washington district officials have said they plan for significant security in and around the area, citing concerns that chaos will occur.

However, social media users were less than excited to hear that Trump was planning a rally before he was confirmed to office. They reported concerns about his safety and similar events to the January 6 Capitol Hill protests.

BREAKING: Trump is set to hold a victory rally at Capital One Arena in D.C. on Jan. 19, one day before his inauguration. Love Trump but I wish he would just wait till after Inauguration to do this because I worry about his safety with the crazy left. We see what they can do. Am I… pic.twitter.com/q0RqrVWtDD — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) January 2, 2025

I was kind of hoping he would lay low. Including on Inauguration Day. I don't like the outside venue on Jan 20. Too much crap going on.



And if you think about the drone situation a few weeks ago, it's not hard to connect the dots. At least it isn't if you are a worrying… — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) January 2, 2025

I think he shouldn't do it. Too much risk. He should hunker down in Mar-a-Lago, then fly up to DC the morning of the inauguration. If he does do this, he needs to quadruple security. — Catholic American Patriot (@BMKCathPat) January 2, 2025

I wish he wouldn't. I would like his inauguration to be inside and low keyed for his safety. I don't trust the Kenyan, Biden or Nancy — Kristie (@Kristie64660835) January 2, 2025

Right now I think it's a very bad idea. As much as I would like to see or go to a rally, his safety must be primary concern — Tammy D (@TammyDinPA) January 2, 2025

This comes as Republican lawmakers demand that the Senate confirm Trump’s national security picks “as soon as possible” after the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the senseless terror attack in New Orleans. With reports of ISIS inspiration, the American people expect clear answers from the administration. The threat posed by ISIS will outlast this administration, and this is a clear example of why… — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 2, 2025