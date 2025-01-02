Joe Biden’s Radical ATF Director Resigns Before Trump Had the Chance to Fire Him

In a surprising move, outgoing President Joe Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Director Steven Dettelbach tendered his resignation on December 20 with an effective date of January 18, 2025, just days before Trump is inaugurated. This leaves the agency amidst growing scrutiny and political pressure. The resignation comes at a time when the ATF has been at the center of heated debates over gun control policies and the Biden administration's efforts to suppress the Second Administration. Critics have pointed to the agency's handling of specific initiatives and its controversial stance on gun regulations. In contrast, others argue the resignation could be part of a broader shakeup in response to challenges in enforcing the administration's policies. His sudden departure before Trump takes office raises questions about the future direction of the ATF and its role in the ongoing national conversation about gun control.

Advertisement

“Pursuant to the Memorandum for Presidential Appointees on Guidance on Letters of Resignation dated December 18, 2024, I hereby tender my resignation as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF), effective as of January 18, 2025,” a statement read. “It was the honor of my professional career to serve at ATF in your Administration. As you said when nominating me to be ATF Director, ‘The mission of this agency isn’t controversial. It’s public safety.’ I have now seen the brave and talented people at ATF live out your words for years. And we have realized results.”

Critics cheered Dettelbach's exit from the ATF, whose far-left stance on gun control was a Republican’s primary concern. While working as an attorney in Ohio, Dettelbach supported strict gun laws and firmly enforced existing firearm regulations. He had publicly advocated for measures, including the expansion of background checks and banning assault weapons. Republicans said his views threatened the Second Amendment and feared that Dettelbach would push aggressive gun control policies through the ATF.

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arm’s (CCRKBA) chairman Alan Gottlieb said that Dettelbach’s departure is “one less person Trump will have to fire after he takes office, and it is one less gun prohibition lobbyist on the government payroll.” He urged Trump to hire an ATF director who would not politicize the ATF, which regulates firearms.

Dettelbach’s time as an attorney was applauded by Democrats as an effort to crack down on illegal gun trafficking and framed to combat crime. However, critics argued that his approach often targeted law-abiding gun owners rather than targeting criminal behavior.

Trump has promised to fire Dettelbach on day one of his second term,