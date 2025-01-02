CNN's National Security Analyst Dropped an Interesting Take on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber

The suspect who blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs. According to the US Army, Mr. Livelsberger was on leave from his assignment in Germany.

Army spox tells FOX the suspect in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion was an active-duty Special Forces operations sergeant who was on leave from Germany where he was serving with the 10th Special Forces Group:



"Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger enlisted as an 18X and served… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 2, 2025

He was an active member of the special forces, specifically the Green Berets. He rigged this vehicle to explode using firework-mortars and gasoline cans. Only Livelsberger was killed, though several others were injured. Police now say that he shot himself before the vehicle exploded:

Las Vegas sheriff: Special Forces Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger shot himself before his rented Cybertruck blew up at the Trump hotel — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 2, 2025

NOW - Sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says victim in Cybertruck explosion suffered gunshot to the head before blast; "The individual had sustained a gunshot wound to the head prior to the detonation of the vehicle." pic.twitter.com/sukjnAFFeA — Overton (@overton_news) January 2, 2025

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill added that this incident was likely a suicide (via WaPo):

The sheriff said at a news conference Thursday that the investigation indicates that the driver sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head before the vehicle exploded. He said one of the guns found in the vehicle was at the driver's feet. He added that investigators do not have complete confirmation of the driver's identity because the individual's body was burned beyond recognition. However, he said there was mounting evidence that the driver was 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs. Livelsberger was on leave from his Special Forces unit in Germany at the time of his death, Army officials said. The soldier first enlisted in 2006. "This activity is related to the explosion in Las Vegas," the FBI said in a statement. At the same time, authorities continued to probe what they believe to have been a separate deadly attack in New Orleans that left 15 New Year's revelers dead and injured dozens of others just hours before.

Wait, didn’t the FBI just say there’s no “definitive link today?”

And leave it to CNN to have a national security expert say that we don’t know if Livelsberger was anti-Trump or not:

CNN "National Security Analyst": We don't know whether the pro-Ukraine suspect who blew up a truck feet away from the Trump Hotel entrance was pro-Trump or anti-Trump.



Goodness gracious. pic.twitter.com/c94twOMPw5 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 2, 2025

This bombing occurred within hours of the New Orleans terror attack committed by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, who killed 15 people. He served on the same base as Livelsberger. The incidents were being investigated for connections, but the authorities quickly claimed both as isolated incidents preliminarily. The FBI initially called the Nola attack, which was committed by a man who pledged his allegiance to ISIS, a non-terror incident.

FBI: No "definitive" link bt Jabbar/Livelsberger who:

--both used TURO app

--weaponized vehicles

--IEDs

--struck on holiday

--targeted tourist towns

--similar ages (42, 37)

--both Army

--stationed Ft Bragg

--Afghanistan tours

--both anti-Trump Democrats

--both on suicide missions — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 2, 2025

THIS WASN'T INTENTIONAL?



A Cybertruck randomly explodes in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas?

The explosion appears to show fireworks exploding.



Was this some sort of message to @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump?pic.twitter.com/xwyGhlfo9j — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill