Harris Made a Rather Telling Point About This Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent's Chances in PA

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 15, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Vulnerable Democratic incumbents don't seem to want to be seen with Vice President Kamala Harris. On Monday, Harris was campaigning in Pennsylvania, a must win state, especially since it's the battleground state with the most electoral votes. She was there without Sen. Bob Casey, Jr. by her side, though, the vulnerable incumbent running for reelection against Republican Dave McCormick. 

During her rally in Erie, Harris referenced Casey, as she noted that "he could not be here tonight 'cause he's out doing what he needs to do to get reelected to the United States Senate!" 

Sean Parnell, who is from Pennsylvania, noted not only how this "is proof that [Harris is] toxic," but also that Erie is one of the commonwealth's swing counties. 

Given what else Harris told the crowd, it's likely for the best that the vulnerable Democratic incumbent wasn't present. 

Harris told the crowd that "it's time to turn the page, it's time to turn the page, turn the page," as she also brought up her slogan of "a new way forward." This is a line Harris has gone with many times, despite how she's the sitting vice president and has been for over three and a half years.

Also on Monday, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who for some reason was selected as Harris' running mate over Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), similarly told the crowd that "we can't have four more years of this," echoing his own remarks from last month

Casey and McCormick are also meeting for another debate on Tuesday night, after they debated earlier this month as well. We covered how the race looks to be close in our Senate polling roundup from last week. Local coverage from ABC 27 also noted how a poll from Emerson College/The Hill found McCormick closing the gap after he debated Casey on their network, with the senator leading by just 48-46 percent over McCormick. 

During his appearance on MSNBC's "The Weekend," anchor Alicia Menendez referenced how a Quinnipiac University poll, meanwhile, shows Casey leading by +8 over McCormick. "I wish they did. Look, polling will bounce around, but we’re in a very close race now," he replied when asked if his internal poll numbers were the same. 

"We’re probably in a 2-point race in my race, I think Kamala Harris is about close to that. We’re very much aligned," he also said. Evidently, they're not that "much aligned," considering Casey wouldn't campaign alongside of her. 

In the latest episode of "LARRY," our own Larry O'Connor spoke with AFP Action Senior Advisor and Pennsylvania State Director for AFP Action Emily Greene about why the commonwealth is so crucial. 

According to RealClearPolling, Trump leads Harris in Pennsylvania by +0.3.

Harris likely could have easily won Pennsylvania, had she picked Shapiro instead, who has been regarded as a moderate enough and popular governor. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

