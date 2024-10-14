Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps

The vibes have soured on the Democrats' vibes-based campaign. The joy is sapped from those who've strained to project joyfulness for months. Suddenly, all at once, those handling the Harris-Walz campaign have totally reversed their media avoidance strategy. The resulting 'blitz' has not gone well. The Biden-Harris Justice Department is suing Virginia for enforcing a 2006 law, signed by a Democratic governor, to remove non-citizens from the voter rolls. Tim Walz is spouting off about abolishing the Electoral College. They've trotted out Barack Obama to lecture black male voters with judgmental sermons about their supposed sexism against Kamala Harris.

They're frantically trying to make up ground among men with...well, whatever this is:

I present to you the cringiest political ad ever created. pic.twitter.com/P0JMI1caNS — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

omg my favorite recurring character is just immaculate in this one 😂 https://t.co/Su9mXQqk0m — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 11, 2024



Another potential sign of desperation was Kamala Harris' bizarre, ham-fisted and failed attempt to pick a fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a destructive hurricane was bearing down on his state, with millions of people in its path. She tried to make it seem like DeSantis was politicizing the storm, but DeSantis and President Biden, of all people, joined forces to dismantle that fake narrative. Biden repeatedly affirmed his cooperation with DeSantis, as the two leaders exchanged compliments. The president was still undermining her unserious accusations even late last week:

Reporter: “Do you plan to meet with [Governor Ron ] DeSantis in Florida?”



Biden: “I — I’ve spoken to him. If he's — if he's available — yeah, he's been very cooperative. I've had no — we've had — we got on very, very well.” pic.twitter.com/zTuCX035dw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 11, 2024



Incredibly, Biden and Harris have linked arms to confirm the central argument of Trump's campaign:

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"



Kamala Harris: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



The Biden-Harris Administration has CRUSHED Americans. We CANNOT afford another 4 years of a FAILED FAR… pic.twitter.com/hDcD4zb8oL — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 8, 2024

Biden first said on “The View” last month that he “was able to delegate [Harris’s] responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy,” undercutting her campaign message that she was only a bystander in his administration. pic.twitter.com/OicspkJGNz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 9, 2024

Biden on Kamala: “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/qi1O7fsZGr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 4, 2024



Harris is inextricably enmeshed with the Biden-Harris administration, of which she has been the co-pilot. Everything they've done, they've done together -- and she cannot think of a single thing she'd have done differently. Incidentally, I am astounded that the Trump campaign has not yet pulled the "not one thing" and "same song sheet" clips into a 30-second on-air ad. Not a tweet. Not a social media video. I'm talking about a paid 30-second ad, running in swing states. Harris' self-destructive moment on The View happened almost a week ago. There were reports that Republicans were preparing to invest heavily in such spots, which would make perfect sense. She cut their closing ad for them, making their main argument for them in a tidy 15-second clip. Where are the ads? What on earth are they waiting for? On the other side of the race, it's breathtaking that it's taken until mid-October for Harris to workshop her Biden answer she's been flubbing so harmfully. They're just getting around to this now?

Kamala Harris’ team has been discussing ways to clean up her responses to questions this week about how she would differentiate herself from President Biden, according to people familiar with the discussions. https://t.co/VwIy80k4XK — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2024



All of this is apparently spurring rising "tensions" between Harris and Biden's respective camps, per Axios:

The relationship between Kamala Harris' team and Joe Biden's White House has been increasingly fraught in the final weeks before Election Day, 10 people familiar with the situation tell Axios. Biden's team wants Harris to win the election, but many senior Biden aides remain wounded by the president being pushed out of his re-election bid and are still adjusting to being in a supporting role on the campaign trail..."They're too much in their feelings," one close Harris ally said of the president's team — a sentiment shared even by some White House aides. Some on the Harris team say that top White House aides aren't sufficiently coordinating Biden's messaging and schedule to align with what's best for the vice president's campaign...One person involved with Harris' campaign told Axios: "The White House is lacking someone in the room thinking first and foremost about how things would affect the campaign"...The tensions have played out on the staff level, too. Harris' team has been trying to add staff to the vice president's official office to handle the bigger workload. It's been frustrated at the White House's pace in getting people detailed for that, according to two people familiar with the matter. The White House has been working to help Harris' team but has been frustrated by some of the rules about who can be detailed and when. Several Biden aides have joined Harris' campaign, but some feel like they've been labeled as disloyal by Biden's team for leaving or even considering it...On Harris' campaign, there's also awkwardness between some who were on Biden's original campaign staff and the Harris allies who've been installed in recent weeks. In the weeks after Harris became the Democratic nominee, there were squabbles about whether Biden's main surrogates on television would continue in those roles or if new faces would emerge, two people familiar with the matter told Axios...The White House denied there's tension among senior staffers.

I'll leave you with my response to a Politico writer worrying that Harris isn't quite pulling off the "vibe" of being a non-lefist:



Her words, voting record, and long list of sponsored legislation are a matter of record. She is a California leftist, and her explanation-free, 11th-hour supposed flip-flops are transparently inauthentic -- just like so much about her.