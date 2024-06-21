Dem Rep. Mark Pocan Giddy at Idea of Serving Netanyahu's ICC Arrest Warrant: 'I'm Available!'

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Such a move, from a body with serious legitimacy and enforcement concerns, looks to equate the victim and the perpetrator of the October 7 attack that Hamas committed against our ally in the Middle East. Earlier this month the House passed a bill to sanction the ICC, with even some Democrats joining. Other Democrats however, would rather do the ICC's bidding, especially Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, who reminded "I am available" to do so.

On Thursday night, Pocan joined SiriusXM’s "The Dean Obeidallah Show" to share that he himself is willing to serve Netanyahu's warrant when he comes to address Congress next month, on July 24.

"What’s your reaction to that and the attempt by certain members of Congress to immunize Netanyahu from being even investigated for potential war crimes," Obeidallah asked with regards to Netanyahu being invited to address the joint session of Congress.

Pocan responded with wild claims about the prime minister, even managing to tie former and potentially future President Donald Trump to it.

"[T]his is rhetoric and support that’s so unwarranted by Benjamin Netanyahu. If you want to support Israel and the people from Israel, you do it by not supporting Netanyahu, I can tell you that," he offered, without explaining why that is. He's not the only Democrat to call on Israelis to dump Netanyahu, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) memorably did so in March. "I mean, this guy basically is their Trump, except he’s doing this to stay out of jail. That’s the only way he can continue — he has to continue all this to not be thrown in jail for crimes that he’s already being investigated on," Pocan continued.

The congressman continued to rant about Netanyahu by levying more accusations against him. "But what he’s done has been crimes against humanity. I mean, killing that many people, this collective punishment, the children, the women who’ve been killed in Gaza, the fact that he doesn’t support their priorities of the U.S. I think a lot of us are figuring out what to do. I think there’s going to be a big block of us that don’t go and probably doing something alternative to get that message across."

Many of the numbers that have been put out there when it comes to those "killed in Gaza" have amounted to pro-Hamas propaganda. While even the Associated Press and the anti-Israel United Nations have come around on recognizing problems with the numbers, Hamas acknowledged back in April they don't know the figures and there's been evidence for months that such numbers being shared are nonsense.

Numerous Democrats have said they'll boycott Netanyahu's speech, with reports indicating "something alternative" may indeed be going on to counter the prime minister's speech. It's an issue that has put Democrats in disarray while Republicans remain united in listening to what Netanyahu has to say.

As he offered to serve the warrant, Pocan doubled down on his criticisms of Netanyahu. "But I’ll tell you, I’m still open — if the international courts decide they’re going to put out an arrest warrant, I’m available. You know? I may have a better chance of serving him than others, because this guy really has done war crimes."

"We need to say that vocally because — I think my goal is — I want people in Israel to know we support people of Israel, we support people of Palestine. We want peace in the region," Pocan added. "We think a two-state solution is the best." Even the Biden administration has been wary to recognize the so-called State of Palestine at the UN. Further, the reason that there isn't "peace in the region" is thanks to Hamas breaking the ceasefire that was in place before the October 7 attack (and also the temporary one from late November).

Polling also continues to show that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza increasingly support Hamas and the October 7 attack. While a two-state solution has been a talking point that President Joe Biden and his increasingly anti-Israel administrative has obsessed over from the start, others don't share the same sentiment.

"But Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas don’t represent any of the values I just mentioned. And we need to send that signal that he does not just manipulate Congress, for whatever he wants, and I think that’s what we’re working on," Pocan continued, as such comments, just like the ICC, equated both the victim and the oppressor.

Obeidallah himself is supportive of the move. "Glad he said this!" the host posted when sharing coverage of the segment from Mediaite.

It appears that Pocan has been itching for the chance to join forces with the ICC from the start. The very same morning that the announcement from the chief prosector came in, Pocan reposted the announcement, noting "I would be more than glad to show the ICC the way to the House floor to issue that warrant" for Netanyahu.

