Biden Celebrates Ramadan by Repeating Hamas Propaganda

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released an official statement Sunday night celebrating Ramadan. In it, Biden repeated statistics provided by the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas is the same terrorist organization that started the war against Israel on October 7.

"Tonight—as the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan—Jill and I extend our best wishes and prayers to Muslims across our country and around the world," the Bidens said.

"The sacred month is a time for reflection and renewal. This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, including thousands of children," they continued without evidence.

There is evidence, however, that Hamas cooks the books on casualty numbers for propaganda purposes.

How the Gaza Ministry of Health Fakes Casualty Numbers: The evidence is in their own poorly fabricated figureshttps://t.co/oVZnZVvzgu — Tablet Magazine (@tabletmag) March 7, 2024

"There are other obvious red flags. The Gaza Health Ministry has consistently claimed that about 70% of the casualties are women or children. This total is far higher than the numbers reported in earlier conflicts with Israel. Another red flag, raised by Salo Aizenberg and written about extensively, is that if 70% of the casualties are women and children and 25% of the population is adult male, then either Israel is not successfully eliminating Hamas fighters or adult male casualty counts are extremely low. This by itself strongly suggests that the numbers are at a minimum grossly inaccurate and quite probably outright faked. Finally, on Feb. 15, Hamas admitted to losing 6,000 of its fighters, which represents more than 20% of the total number of casualties reported," Tablet Magazine exposes.

Wharton statistician looks at Hamas’ casualty data and concludes they are likely falsifying to maintain a rolling mean & linear growth — and they don’t know how to avoid making anomalies obvious to Western analysts



Women:Children R2=0.017

Men:Women is *negative* with R2 = 0.835 pic.twitter.com/ZD7JxmXMxI — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) March 10, 2024

Hamas is lying.



And Biden & co happily repeat the lies, slandering Israel…. https://t.co/HCjUlXITvA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 10, 2024

