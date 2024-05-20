It's Official: ICC Prosecutor Is Seeking Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas Leader

The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other top figures in the terror organization.

A panel of judges on the international judicial body will now need to decide whether a warrant is issued for their arrests.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN the charges against the Hamas leaders include “extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape and sexual assault in detention.”

“The world was shocked on the 7th of October when people were ripped from their bedrooms, from their homes, from the different kibbutzim in Israel,” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

According to Khan, there are “reasonable grounds to believe that” Netanyahu and Gallant “bear criminal responsibility” for actions taken following the Oct. 7 attack, which include “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Netanyahu responded last month to reports the ICC was heading toward issuing arrest warrants, saying such a move would “set a dangerous precedent.”

"Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense," he said. "The threat to seize the soldiers and officials of the Middle East’s only democracy and the world’s only Jewish state is outrageous. We will not bow to it.

"Israel will continue to wage to victory our just war against genocidal terrorists and we will never stop defending ourselves," he continued. "While the ICC will not affect Israel’s actions, it would set a dangerous precedent that threatens the soldiers and officials of all democracies fighting savage terrorism and wanton aggression."

Asked about Netanyahu’s position, Khan told Amanpour: “Nobody is above the law.”

