Tipsheet

New Polling Data Confirms a Brutal Fact Dems Refuse to Accept

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 23, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Fernando Antonio

New polling data is confirming what we’ve known about the Democratic Party since 2020: they’re insular, exclusionary, snobby, and don’t care about other people who aren’t college-educated and wealthy. The Democratic Party agenda is niche, regional, and elitist. The party once had working people in their ranks—Barack Obama did well with white working-class voters—but the hordes of the far-left, who are mostly overeducated rich white kids, took over the messaging in 2020, and things unspooled.

Bill Maher, who always torched conservatives on his show, now is firing more inside the ship since his side has become abjectly insane. There is a suffocating condescension with Democrats where if you don’t meet their criterion, you’re less than, unworthy of being heard, and, even more ghoulish, should suffer due to what they perceive to be your bad decisions. Not everyone can go to college, guys. I don’t know what ivory city you grew up in, but it’s not an option for most Americans. As we’ve noted, the Democrats would yell at a homeless person for not owning a house—that’s how detached they’ve become.

On 2Way, Mark Halperin spoke with Democratic strategist Doug Sosnik about the party’s dismal approval ratings, where he also noted that the electorate sees Democrats as cultural elitists. They weren’t going to vote for people who looked down on them, and that’s likely not going to change. Democrats slobbering over a MS-13 gangbanger who was deported for being in this country illegally who also might have beaten his wife is another example of this party being hopeless in finding a coherent message. It’s all catered to the most unhinged sects of America.

