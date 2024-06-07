There's a New Date for Netanyahu's Speech to Congress

The Question That Awkwardly Ended This Interview With a Biden Spokeswoman
Katie Pavlich
June 07, 2024
Earlier this week it was announced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would deliver remarks on June 13, 2023 to a joint session of Congress after being officially invited by House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

But given June 13 lands on the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which commemorates the reception of the 10 commandments from God, the speech has been rescheduled for July 24. 

"Last year, Congress was proud to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Washington to celebrate 75 years of friendship and partnership between our two democracies. Less than three months later, the horrific attacks of October 7th shocked the world and forced your nation into a fight for its very existence. We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability," congressional leaders wrote in a letter to Netanyahu Thursday night. "For this reason, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we would like to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress."

"The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia, and China, threaten the security, peace, and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world. To build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America's solidarity with Israel, we invite you to share the Israeli government's vision for defending democracy, combatting terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region," they continued. 

The speech comes at a time when President Joe Biden is at odds with Netanyahu while sending comfort and aid to Iranian backed terrorists in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon. 

 "I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world," Netanyahu said, accepting the invitation. 




