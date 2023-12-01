Fighting Resumes After Hamas Breaks the Ceasefire With Israel

Overnight Iranian backed terrorist group Hamas once again broke a ceasefire with Israel by launching attacks against soldiers in the Gaza Strip and targeting civilians in major urban areas with rockets.

Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory.



The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gVRpctD79R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

IDF is again publishing warnings to Gaza civilians and issuing maps for humanitarian evacuation routes. Over the past seven weeks of the war, Hamas has deliberately kept civilians in zones issued for evacuation in order to use body counts for propaganda.

"The IDF published information regarding the evacuation of Gazan civilians for their safety in the next stage of the war. The map published divides the territory of Gaza into zones according to recognizable areas. This enables the residents of Gaza to orient themselves and to evacuate from specific places for their safety if required," IDF released Friday. "The IDF's website and spokesperson in Arabic released the relevant information on social networks. This map for Gazan civilians was published in announcements distributed by the IDF in Gaza."

Qatar, a country harboring Hamas leaders and buying the group time with negotiations, is desperately trying to regain control of the situation.

"The State of Qatar expresses its deep regret at the resumption of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip following the end of the humanitarian pause, without reaching an agreement to extend it," the Qatari Foreign Ministry released in a statement. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that negotiations between the two sides are continuing with the aim of returning to a pause. It also clarifies that the State of Qatar is committed, along with its mediation partners, to continuing the efforts that led to the humanitarian pause, and will not hesitate to do everything necessary to return to calm."

Senior Israeli official:

IDF will pause Gaza fighting for 1 day if Hamas releases remaining female hostages; Israel will continue the war until Hamas is destroyed. via @newsisrael13 https://t.co/jQWxttm3IN — Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) December 1, 2023

During the six day pause in fighting Hamas released more than 100 hostages who were taken from their homes and a music festival on October 7. At least 100 more remain inside Gaza. The Israeli government released hundreds of violent Palestinian prisoners, including a woman who detonated a car bomb, in exchange for the hostages. Few Americans were released as part of the deal. The White House is unclear where the rest of the hostages are.

White House on Americans still being held hostage by Hamas:



"I wish I had good answers for those questions. Unfortunately, we don't know." pic.twitter.com/Pmwxtmgys1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2023

Yesterday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated IDF's goal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"From the start of the war, I set three goals: Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again go back to being a threat to the State of Israel. These three goals still stand. pic.twitter.com/B3QmWZEdWd — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 29, 2023







