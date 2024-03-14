Schumer Met With Swift Condemnation After Looking to Interfere in Israel's Elections

This article has been updated to include criticism from a fellow Jewish Democrat, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

Earlier on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stood on the Senate floor to call for Israel to hold new elections as he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel was quick to come out against any such meddling.

The Times of Israel noted that Schumer's remarks "sparked anger and swift condemnation by various figures in Jerusalem," and included remarks from Likud, which Netanyahu is a member of.

"Israel is an independent and proud democracy that elected Prime Minister Netanyahu, not a banana republic," Likud reminded in a statement. "Prime Minister Netanyahu leads a determined policy that is supported by a huge majority of the people," it added. "Contrary to Schumer’s words, the Israeli public supports a complete victory over Hamas, rejects any international dictates to establish a Palestinian terrorist state, and opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza."

The statement also emphasized how unhelpful Schumer's words are in a time of war. "It is expected of Senator Schumer to respect Israel’s elected government and not undermine it. This is always true, but even more so during wartime," the statement continued.

It's not just Likud, though.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, who succeeded Netanyahu in 2021, used similar language calling out Schumer's efforts, as he reminded Israel is "an independent nation, not a banana republic."

He also had a warning for the rest of the world. "With the threat of terrorism on its way to the West, it would be best if the international community would assist Israel in its just war, thereby also protecting their countries."

Even Netanyahu's rival, Benny Gantz, who came to the United States last week on an unauthorized trip for visits with Vice President Kamala Harris and Schumer, wants the United States to stay out of it.

Closer to home, Michael Herzog, ambassador of Israel to the United States, who is also a member of the opposition party, reminded Schumer how unhelpful his remarks were. "It is counterproductive to our common goals," his post read in part.

Republican condemnation was also swift, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacted from the floor after. "It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of the democratically elected leader of Israel," he declared, calling the move "unprecedented."

McConnell wasn't alone.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) was particularly harsh, warning about what could come out of Schumer's rhetoric. "Chuck Schumer should be ashamed for turning his back on our greatest ally in the Middle East. While he gives lip service to Israel, his statements today show he will follow in lockstep with terrorist sympathizers while American lives are on the line. Words have consequences," she said.

Ernst warned that "Schumer is playing right into the hands of Iran-backed Hamas. He is turning his back on the Jewish community and abandoning Americans. While the Biden administration gives millions more to Iran and its terrorist proxies and Democrats continue caving to the far left of their party, I will always stand with Israel as they defend themselves from brutal terrorist attacks."

The senator also gave remarks earlier in the week about the need to hold Hamas responsible and release the remaining hostages. On October 7, Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis, including men, women, and children. Not even babies and Holocaust survivors were spared. Hamas also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping around 240 hostages.

Ernst spoke up about a need for urgency after it was confirmed that one of the hostages who was an American citizen, Itay Chen, was killed.

Others in Republican leadership called Schumer out as well, including Senate Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY), as he reminded Schumer about with Israel being a democratic nation, "they don't need to have a senator from New York's interference."

Barrasso touched upon another point, which was Schumer's claim that Netanyahu is an "obstacle to peace."

"This is exactly backwards. It is terrorists, rapists, and murderers of Hamas who are obstacles to peace," Barrasso reminded.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) also released a statement soon after Schumer's remarks. Just as was the case with McConnell's remarks, Cotton called out antisemitism from Schumer's own Democratic Party.

"The last thing Israel needs is the ‘foreign election interference’ that Democrats so often decry here," Cotton's statement mentioned in part. "Besides, the main elections that worry Chuck Schumer aren’t Israel’s but our elections because the rampant antisemitism that the Democratic Party has allowed to fester in its ranks is massively unpopular with the pro-Israel American public. Chuck Schumer should remove the log in his own party’s eye before he whines about the speck in Israel’s eye," it added.

House Republicans came out strongly as well from their retreat in West Virginia.

"October 7th was the deadliest day in history for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Today House Republicans hosted Ambassador Herzog at our House Republican Issues Conference to give an update on the war effort to destroy Hamas, highlight that hostages are still being held in Gaza, and make the case for much needed military aid currently being held up by Democrats led by Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer," House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) shared, as she also called out Democrats for holding up a standalone aid bill that President Joe Biden threatened to veto.

"Israel is not only fighting for its right to exist, it’s fighting for the rights of Jewish people everywhere. Instead of meddling in Israeli sovereign elections, Chuck Schumer should follow House Republicans’ lead in supporting our most precious ally in their darkest hour," Stefanik declared, issuing a challenge to the Democratic leader.

Her remarks got stronger from there, as she insisted "Chuck Schumer’s disgusting comments undermine Israel, are a boon to the Iranian regime, and is nothing short of turning our backs on Israel. House Republicans will continue to stand strongly with our most precious ally Israel."

The Republican Jewish Conference (RJC) also weighed in via a pinned post to criticize Schumer for having "crossed a line today," as well as to call it "[o]utrageous and unacceptable for Senator Schumer to meddle..."

"It's become obvious that the Democrats continue to undermine Israel in its time of greatest need," the post shared as part of a disheartening realization.

It's not just Republicans speaking out against Schumer, but fellow Democrats as well, namely Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Hours later, Phillips called out it "irresponsible for a Congressional leader to call for elections in Israel.

What Phillips' post leaves, out, is that when it comes to interference from 2015, it was the Obama administration looking to interfere in Israeli elections against Netanyahu.

Just as Schumer did not cite proof that Americans and Israelis agree with his view, neither did Phillips.

As other reactions have pointed out, including from Bonchie at our sister site of RedState, Schumer's remarks come as Biden is facing problems with the far-left and anti-Israel part of his base, including in states like Michigan, where over 101,000 voters went "uncommitted" in the Democratic Primary over what support the administration has dared to show Israel.

The Article 3 Project's Mike Davis' shared how polling continues to show Biden faring poorly in the key swing state as a way to explain "why Biden is selling out Israel—and American Jews."

Harris was also in Minnesota on Thursday, another state posing a problem, where she struggled in her remarks to define the war. It was also revealed she was the first vice president to visit a Planned Parenthood abortion facility, further proving it is pro-abortion extremism that is a key priority for the Biden administration.

