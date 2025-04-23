Sarah Palin Lost Her Defamation Suit Against the NYT But Got One of Its Former Editors to Cry

Sarah Palin filed a defamation suit against The New York Times for its 2017 op-ed claiming that her political action committee contributed to the atmosphere of political violence that’s becoming too common. The former Alaskan governor lost her suit this week. Still, she was able to get a former New York Times editor to reportedly cry, tearfully apologizing to Ms. Palin while admitting “he blew it” with this piece (via NY Post):

DEFAMATION TRIAL: Former NYT opinion editor James Bennet tearfully apologized to Sarah Palin during testimony yesterday, admitting he "blew it" with a 2017 editorial falsely linking her PAC to a 2011 Arizona shooting. pic.twitter.com/2NvtE7sama

A former opinion page editor of the New York Times broke down in tears and apologized to Sarah Palin while testifying in court over a 2017 editorial that she says was defamatory.

James Bennet testified on Thursday that he “blew it” when he falsely claimed in the editorial that the former Alaska governor’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence in the weeks and months leading up to the 2011 assassination attempt on then-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.).

The Times has acknowledged the editorial was inaccurate but said it quickly corrected the “honest mistake.”

Bennet got choked up and teary as he apologized to Palin, saying he was “really upset, and I still am, obviously.”