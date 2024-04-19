Based on the Preliminary Info About the Trump Trial Jurors, the Rigged Narrative...
New NPR CEO's Take on the First Amendment Is What You'd Expect
There Are School Walkouts Happening Over Furries. Please Shoot Me Into the Sun.
Israel Strikes Back
Are Iran's Nine Lives Nearing an End?
Ich Bin Ein Uri Berliner
Hold Obama-Biden Foreign Policy Responsible for Iran's Unprecedented Attack on Israel
Did This Factor Into Gallagher's Early Resignation Decision?
Do Celebrities Have Deeper Liberal Thoughts?
The World Is Paying a Deadly Price for Barack Obama's Foreign Policy Legacy
Maybe Larger Families Will Produce Better Leaders, as in the Early US
The Mainstream Media: American Democracy’s Greatest Threat
We've Found the Most Insane Transgender Criminal Case Yet
Watch This Purple-Haired Democrat Demand for More Ukraine Funding In Massive Rant
Tipsheet

US Vetoes UN Resolution on Palestinian Membership

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 19, 2024 8:30 AM

The United States on Thursday voted against a United Nations resolution that would have paved the way for Palestinian territories to gain membership. 

Explaining his vote, U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said the U.S. supports a two-state solution, but “premature actions” by the UN will not achieve that goal.   

Advertisement

“This vote does not reflect opposition to Palestinian statehood, but instead is an acknowledgement that it will only come from direct negotiations between the parties,” he said.  

As members of the Security Council, we have a special responsibility to ensure that our actions further the cause of international peace and security and are consistent with the requirements of the UN Charter.

As reflected in the report of the Admission Committee, there was not unanimity among Committee Members as to whether the applicant met the criteria for membership as set forth in Article 4 of the UN Charter.

For example, there are unresolved questions as to whether the applicant meets the criteria to be considered a State.

We have long called on the Palestinian Authority to undertake necessary reforms to help establish the attributes of readiness for statehood and note that Hamas – a terrorist organization – is currently exerting power and influence in Gaza, an integral part of the state envisioned in this resolution.

For these reasons, the United States voted “no” on this Security Council resolution. (US Mission to UN)

Recommended

Based on the Preliminary Info About the Trump Trial Jurors, the Rigged Narrative Will Resonate Quickly Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The United States was the lone veto killing the measure, which was proposed by Algeria. Twelve of 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor, while Britain and Switzerland abstained. 


Tags: UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Based on the Preliminary Info About the Trump Trial Jurors, the Rigged Narrative Will Resonate Quickly Matt Vespa
We've Found the Most Insane Transgender Criminal Case Yet Mia Cathell
Are Iran's Nine Lives Nearing an End? Victor Davis Hanson
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
There Are School Walkouts Happening Over Furries. Please Shoot Me Into the Sun. Matt Vespa
Israel Strikes Back Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Based on the Preliminary Info About the Trump Trial Jurors, the Rigged Narrative Will Resonate Quickly Matt Vespa
Advertisement