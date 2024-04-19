US Vetoes UN Resolution on Palestinian Membership

The United States on Thursday voted against a United Nations resolution that would have paved the way for Palestinian territories to gain membership.

Explaining his vote, U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said the U.S. supports a two-state solution, but “premature actions” by the UN will not achieve that goal.

“This vote does not reflect opposition to Palestinian statehood, but instead is an acknowledgement that it will only come from direct negotiations between the parties,” he said.

As members of the Security Council, we have a special responsibility to ensure that our actions further the cause of international peace and security and are consistent with the requirements of the UN Charter. As reflected in the report of the Admission Committee, there was not unanimity among Committee Members as to whether the applicant met the criteria for membership as set forth in Article 4 of the UN Charter. For example, there are unresolved questions as to whether the applicant meets the criteria to be considered a State. We have long called on the Palestinian Authority to undertake necessary reforms to help establish the attributes of readiness for statehood and note that Hamas – a terrorist organization – is currently exerting power and influence in Gaza, an integral part of the state envisioned in this resolution. For these reasons, the United States voted “no” on this Security Council resolution. (US Mission to UN)

The United States continues to strongly support a two-state solution and believes only direct negotiations can bridge the gaps between Israel and the Palestinians.



The United States was the lone veto killing the measure, which was proposed by Algeria. Twelve of 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor, while Britain and Switzerland abstained.



