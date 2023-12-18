The Man Who Drove Into Biden's Motorcade Was Drunk
Tipsheet

'That's a Fact': Here's What Top Senate Republican Says About Timeline for Aid Package

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 18, 2023

We are now a week away from Christmas. While Senate Democrats may have seemed hopeful about coming to an agreement on funding a bill tying aid to Ukraine and Israel to securing the southern border, Republicans were a lot less certain, including both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). On Monday, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) was quite clear with a timeline, specifically when such a package is not going to happen.

As Thune told CNN's Manu Raju, there is "no way" a vote will take place this week. He even emphasized the point by adding "that is a fact."

Raju later posted that Sen. James Lankford (R-OH), who has been leading the talks, also echoed that point. He also mentioned that there's only going to be 17 Republicans in Washington this week.

Republicans ought not to give an inch on fixing the crisis at the southern border, especially when President Joe Biden has such a poor approval rating not just overall, but on immigration. RealClearPolitics (RCP) has him at just a 32.2 percent approval rating on the issue, which means it's surpassed inflation as his worst issue, for which he has a 32.7 percent approval rating. 

At the state and local level, Biden's fellow Democrats are taking action on immigration, since the administration will not. This includes New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who have been spurned by the federal government. It's worth reminding that in New York City and Massachusetts, especially, what they've experienced is nothing like what border states like Texas have had to go through.

Republicans in favor of providing aid to Ukraine, including Sens. Mitt Romney (UT) and Lindsey Graham (SC), have also acknowledged how much of a crisis the border has become under the Biden administration, and that it must be dealt with. This is especially given that Republicans control the House. 

Democrats, including and especially Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), as well as the White House may have exuded a sense of urgency about the situation, especially with how fast approaching Christmas and the New Year is. If that were really the case, though, perhaps they should have come to the negotiating table a lot sooner. 

Schumer has even acknowledged that "it will take some time to get it done." 

Then again, this is a pattern for the Biden White House, especially when it comes to then Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) trying to bring about negotiations on the debt limit for months, only for the president to show an interest after much fearmongering from his administration and after his fellow Democrats called on him to do so

Per Speaker Johnson's experience, this certainly looks to be a pattern that Biden and his administration are repeating.


