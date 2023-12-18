'That's a Fact': Here's What Top Senate Republican Says About Timeline for Aid Package

We are now a week away from Christmas. While Senate Democrats may have seemed hopeful about coming to an agreement on funding a bill tying aid to Ukraine and Israel to securing the southern border, Republicans were a lot less certain, including both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). On Monday, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) was quite clear with a timeline, specifically when such a package is not going to happen.

As Thune told CNN's Manu Raju, there is "no way" a vote will take place this week. He even emphasized the point by adding "that is a fact."

Sixty votes would be needed to advance the package, meaning GOP senators have a say on whether it will go anywhere. With no deal and GOP demanding time to vet any deal as talks continue, Thune’s comments mean action on border/Ukraine/Israel will wait til January — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2023

Senate Minority Whip Thune says GOP would block a procedural vote on Ukraine aid if it happens this week. Border negotiations still ongoing , another meeting tonight — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 18, 2023

A) Thune on supplemental: As far as being able to vote on something this week, that's not going to happen. And that was clear when we left last week.. as of right now, we're not anywhere close to having anything we can vote on — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2023

Raju later posted that Sen. James Lankford (R-OH), who has been leading the talks, also echoed that point. He also mentioned that there's only going to be 17 Republicans in Washington this week.

Sen. James Lankford just told us similar: Says “no way” a Senate vote could happen this week and deal still elusive — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2023

When asked about the necessity to have the Senate here this week, GOP OK Sen Lankford says there “are 17 Republicans” here voting this week — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2023

Republicans ought not to give an inch on fixing the crisis at the southern border, especially when President Joe Biden has such a poor approval rating not just overall, but on immigration. RealClearPolitics (RCP) has him at just a 32.2 percent approval rating on the issue, which means it's surpassed inflation as his worst issue, for which he has a 32.7 percent approval rating.

At the state and local level, Biden's fellow Democrats are taking action on immigration, since the administration will not. This includes New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who have been spurned by the federal government. It's worth reminding that in New York City and Massachusetts, especially, what they've experienced is nothing like what border states like Texas have had to go through.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned the border crisis will “destroy” his city.



Massachusetts’ governor declared a state of emergency over the influx of migrants.



Arizona’s governor has deployed the National Guard to the southern border.



Democrats across the country… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 18, 2023

Republicans in favor of providing aid to Ukraine, including Sens. Mitt Romney (UT) and Lindsey Graham (SC), have also acknowledged how much of a crisis the border has become under the Biden administration, and that it must be dealt with. This is especially given that Republicans control the House.

Democrats, including and especially Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), as well as the White House may have exuded a sense of urgency about the situation, especially with how fast approaching Christmas and the New Year is. If that were really the case, though, perhaps they should have come to the negotiating table a lot sooner.

Schumer has even acknowledged that "it will take some time to get it done."

Schumer says getting a deal on the border "is extremely difficult work." Says they have made "significant progress." Says both sides "must make concessions." He adds "it will take some time to get it done." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2023

Then again, this is a pattern for the Biden White House, especially when it comes to then Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) trying to bring about negotiations on the debt limit for months, only for the president to show an interest after much fearmongering from his administration and after his fellow Democrats called on him to do so.

Per Speaker Johnson's experience, this certainly looks to be a pattern that Biden and his administration are repeating.

Since I became Speaker in late October, I have clearly and consistently told the White House and Leader Schumer that we must secure our own border before we secure another country’s.



For some reason, the Biden Administration waited until this week to even begin negotiations… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 14, 2023



