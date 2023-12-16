Here Are the Reactions to a Dem Staffer Getting Caught Having Gay Sex...
Cause of Death for Actor Matthew Perry Has Been Released
Bill Maher Brutally Eviscerates Palestinian Grievances in Less Than 10 Minutes
'Deep Remorse': IDF Says It Mistakenly Killed 3 Hostages in 'Tragic Incident'
‘Tis the Season for Bambi Fajitas
Republicans Introduce Bill Prohibiting VA Health Resources From Being Used for Illegal Imm...
2024 Presidential Candidate Makes Damning Prediction About Biden: 'Won't Make It to Genera...
Ex-NYT Reporter Unleashes Hell On the Liberal Publication
These Five Democrats Support Joe Biden's Impeachment
Could This Comment From KJP Land Biden In More Legal Trouble?
Healthcare Reform That Works Is Needed Now
Longing for LBJ
Filling McCarthy's Seat Is an Opportunity for Republicans and Democrats
Can Israel Be Both a Democracy and a Jewish State?
Tipsheet

Arizona's Democrat Governor Sends National Guard to Deal With Biden's Border Crisis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 16, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool

Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ.) ordered her state's National Guard to the southern Arizona border as President Joe Biden refuses to take action against the millions of illegal migrants crossing into the United States. 

Advertisement

This week, Hobbs lashed out against the Biden Administration as her state and the rest of the country face an ongoing illegal immigration crisis. She said the president has "refused" to aid Arizona after the state's "continued requests for assistance" to secure the border.

"With this Executive Order, I am taking action where the federal government won't," Hobbs said in a statement. "But we can't stand alone; Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly, and humane border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona's border."

Hobbs said Biden's denial of his border crisis has caused an "unmitigated humanitarian crisis," putting "Arizona's safety and commerce at risk." 

Previously, Hobbs acknowledged that National Guard members could not staff the shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry without orders from the federal government.

Earlier this month, the Biden Administration closed that port, citing the need for Customs and Border Protection staffers elsewhere. It has halted daily crossings and shuttered a pivotal route to Puerto Peñasco in Mexico.

Recommended

Bill Maher Brutally Eviscerates Palestinian Grievances in Less Than 10 Minutes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The National Guard will be sent to locations near the Lukeville and San Miguel crossings to help the Arizona Department of Public Safety and local police agencies with enforcement. According to Hobbs' office, this will include fentanyl interdiction, analytical support, and enforcement targeting human trafficking.

Last week, Hobbs announced Operation SECURE, a funding plan that includes millions of dollars earmarked to cover the cost of sending Guard troops to communities near the border.

Arizona's Tucson sector doubled in October compared to last year, with Customs Border Patrol agents encountering 55,224 migrants in October 2023 compared to 22,938 encounters in October 2022. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Brutally Eviscerates Palestinian Grievances in Less Than 10 Minutes Matt Vespa
Here Are the Reactions to a Dem Staffer Getting Caught Having Gay Sex in a Senate Hearing Room Matt Vespa
Could This Comment From KJP Land Biden In More Legal Trouble? Sarah Arnold
Ex-NYT Reporter Unleashes Hell On the Liberal Publication Sarah Arnold
2024 Presidential Candidate Makes Damning Prediction About Biden: 'Won't Make It to General Election' Sarah Arnold
What Is Happening With John Fetterman Right Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Brutally Eviscerates Palestinian Grievances in Less Than 10 Minutes Matt Vespa
Advertisement