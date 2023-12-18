Man Arrested After Spraying Jewish Congregants With Unknown Substance, Shouting 'Gas the J...
Tipsheet

Dem Rep Sounds Alarm on Border Crisis After Latest CBP Announcement

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 18, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Sunday that it is temporarily suspending operations at the international railway crossing bridges in El Paso and Eagle Pass, Texas.

“CBP is continuing to surge all available resources to safely process migrants in response to increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals,” CBP said in a statement. “After observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains, CBP is taking additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities.”

Starting Monday, CBP will suspend operations at the crossing bridges and redirect personnel to help Border Patrol with handling the intake of migrants. 

On Sunday alone, border officials apprehended about 3,000 illegal border crossers in Del Rio, Texas, and even more—about 1,300—in El Paso, CNN reports. 

Last Tuesday, encounters with illegal immigrants topped 10,000 in a single day.

“We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One™ and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States,” the statement added.

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas sounded off on how the border crisis is affecting trade.


