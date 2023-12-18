NYC Mayor Makes an Admission About the Border Crisis

In an interview on Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said that he thinks Democrats have “underestimated” the impact of the illegal immigration crisis, according to a report from the New York Post.

Reportedly, Adams told CBS that “we [Democrats] underestimated the impact of the migrant and asylum-seeker issue that’s impacting major cities in this country.”

Adams added that there is a “visual impact” that can be seen in the city, as thousands of illegal immigrants use scooters to illegally work delivery jobs.

“It’s created this underground market that is really dangerous to the infrastructure of our city, and the scooters you see is a reflection of that,” he said.

In another interview Sunday, Adams noted that oing forward, the Big Apple will experience “extremely painful” cuts to the city’s budget in order to handle the influx of illegal immigrants.

“Let’s be clear: What we’re gonna have to do is extremely painful,” Adams said. “We’re going to have to see, how do we deliver services to our agencies without the resources we normally have. We’re gonna have to become even smarter and better at delivering a product with less resources.”

“Everything’s on the table,” Adams added. “But, we want to minimize the impact to lower-income New Yorkers, our educational institutions, our public safety and keeping our city streets. But everything’s on the table.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams on budget cuts as the city grapples with a migrant crisis: "What we're going to have to do is extremely painful." pic.twitter.com/IXsSbJUcOA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 17, 2023

Adams added that no federal aid would come to NYC to help with the illegal immigration crisis.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams on the migrant crisis: "People are realizing this is unfair to cities across America." pic.twitter.com/nB6v0SAn46 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 17, 2023

A recent poll found that only 28 percent of registered New York City voters approve of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance while 58 percent disapprove, which Townhall covered. When respondents were asked specific questions about Adams’ handling of the illegal immigration crisis, only 26 percent said they approve while 66 percent disapprove.