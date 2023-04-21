White House Claims McCarthy Debt Plan Will Give Kids Asthma and 'Literally Melt Bones'

As President Biden refuses to negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the debt ceiling, the White House seems to have decided to relegate Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to bargaining duty, and she did not ease off the hyperbole (read: false claims) she's known for.

According to Jean-Pierre in Friday's White House press briefing, Biden's new executive order to make "climate justice" — another meaningless buzzword that attempts to put a shiny green veneer on Marxist policies — the "DNA" of his administration and a priority for every agency is a stark contrast with the GOP debt ceiling plan that includes a repeal of Democrats' falsely named "Inflation Reduction Act."

With a White House slide behind her to show just how very, very real her "facts" are, Jean-Pierre claimed that, "while President Biden is fighting to clean up toxic pollution and lower costs through [the] Clean Energy Tax Credit, Speaker McCarthy unveiled a ransom notes holding our economy hostage."

She continued by slamming the GOP plan to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default while rolling spending back to 2022 levels as "a 320-page plan to kill jobs, fill our cities with smog, and give asthma to our children." She must have forgotten to mention that it's also 320 pages more than Biden's non-existent counter offer.

Jean-Pierre continued, saying "the proposal would repeal the Inflation Reduction Act's Green Energy Tax Credit, sending thousands of jobs back to China [and] it would make it easier for oil companies to use toxic chemicals that cause severe burns, damage people's eyes, and quite literally melt bones." How measured. Watch:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says House Republicans wants "to fill our cities with smog," "give asthma to" kids, "poison...children," & allow "oil co,mpanies to use toxic chemicals that cause severe burns, damage people's eyes, and quite literally melt bones." pic.twitter.com/Zjux2GR1qh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 21, 2023

Apparently not done yet, Jean-Pierre said that the Republican plan "would severely weaken the Clean Air Act sending us back to the times when cities across the country [were] filled with heavy smog that dirties our air and poisons the lungs of our children." Ah yes, the children Biden thinks should be aborted on demand until birth and forcibly transitioned with chemicals and irreversible surgeries.

Still, Jean-Pierre had the gall to call Speaker McCarthy's proposal "extreme" and claimed it "would be a climate and health disaster that President Biden won't allow on his watch." Well, the alternative is President Biden allowing the U.S. to default on its debt, so...

What Jean-Pierre left out of her hair-on-fire monologue was the very glaring reality that McCarthy's House GOP plan would, as mentioned earlier, only roll back funding to 2022 levels. Levels set by Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress and Joe Biden. Was the situation so dire then? Did the White House accuse Democrat majorities of giving kids asthma and melting Americans' bones? Did anyone complain at all?

Of course not. Friday's performative outrage in the White House briefing room was just more scare tactics from the Biden White House that relies on friendly lapdog media to repeat Jean-Pierre's hyperbole as fact without any consideration of facts or reality.

Meanwhile, President Biden is heading for a quiet weekend at Camp David rather than negotiating a plan with Speaker McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling.