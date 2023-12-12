Even Pro-Ukraine Republicans Acknowledge We Have to Deal With the Border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to senators on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, as lawmakers and now the White House find themselves increasingly in a battle over passing bills to provide aid to Israel, provide aid to Ukraine, and secure the southern border. Zelensky's appearance looks to have done little to move Republicans though in their determination to handle the border crisis. In fact, even those in favor of providing aid to Ukraine don't seem to have wavered when it comes to acknowledging what priorities are in place.

CNN's Manu Raju caught up with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) as Zelensky arrived earlier in the day.

Particularly noteworthy is that Romney articulated the Republican position so well, especially given that he's been providing an assist for Democrats and President Joe Biden when it comes to the impeachment inquiry lately.

"The reality is that the House is not going to take up a Ukraine bill unless it includes securing the border to the level that existed for the three prior presidents. That's what's going to have to happen, and if it does happen, they'll be a Ukraine vote," Romney laid out. "But absent that, the reality is it won't happen 'cause the House won't let it happen," he continued, noting "that's just the way things are." He also reminded that "when people elect a Republican majority in the House, you have to listen to what they have to say."

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) echoed those points, Raju also noted.

Lindsey Graham and Romney, two backers of Ukraine aid, said immigration must be dealt with first.



Lindsey Graham and Romney, two backers of Ukraine aid, said immigration must be dealt with first.

Many lawmakers continue to remain pessimistic that such a plan could pass by Christmas, now less than two weeks away. Raju indicated that progress is "hampering aid at the moment for now, and potentially in the long term." Among those with such timeline concerns include top Republicans in both chambers, such as Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Growing expectation that Congress will close up shop for the year with no deal on immigration in sight —> https://t.co/bGkArvW4vk — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 12, 2023

McConnell notes that Johnson indicated the House is headed home at week’s end. “So all I've said it’s practically impossible, even if we reach an agreement, to craft it, get it through the Senate, and get into the House before Christmas,” he said of a deal on border/aid package — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 12, 2023

Nevertheless, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) appears desperate for a deal to get done before January. This is despite how he himself indicated earlier on Tuesday "we're not close yet."

Schumer on if the Senate leaves at the end of this week:

I called Speaker Johnson and urged him to stay. I talked to McConnell and asked him to say..It will be harder to do in January — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 12, 2023

Schumer on supplemental/border bill:

We’re not close yet.. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 12, 2023







