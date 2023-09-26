Bank Records Show Hunter Biden Received Wire From Beijing With Joe Biden's Home as Beneficiary

Bank records are showing a connection not merely between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's business dealings, but to Beijing. As Fox News reported on Tuesday, "Hunter Biden received wires originating in Beijing for more than $250,000 from Chinese business partners during the summer of 2019—wires that listed the Delaware home of Joe Biden as the beneficiary address for the funds."

Information about the wires was received via financial records of a specific bank account subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), the report mentioned, who has been investigating Biden family corruption since the start of the 118th Congress as part of keeping to key campaign promises.

As the Fox News report laid out:

As part of the investigation, Comer subpoenaed financial records related to a specific bank account and received records of two wires originating from Beijing, China and linked to BHR Partners. BHR Partners is a joint-venture between Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca and Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital. BHR Partners is a Beijing-backed private equity firm controlled by Bank of China Limited. Hunter Biden sat on the Board of Directors of BHR Partners. The first wire sent to Hunter Biden, dated July 26, 2019, was for $10,000 from an individual named Ms. Wang Xin. There is a Ms. Wang Xin listed on the website for BHR Partners. It is unclear if the wire came from that Wang Xin. The second wire transfer sent to Hunter Biden, dated August 2, 2019, was for $250,000 from Li Xiang Sheng—also known as Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR Partners—and Ms. Tan Ling. The committee is trying to identify Ling’s role. The beneficiary for the wires is listed as Robert Hunter Biden, with the address "1209 Barley Mill Rd." In Wilmington, Delaware. That address is the main residence for Joe Biden. Comer and the House Oversight Committee have obtained bank records as part of their investigation revealing that the Biden family and their business associates received millions of dollars from oligarchs in Russia, Ukraine, Romania and Kazakhstan during the Obama administration. Fox News Digital has also learned that the committee has records revealing that from 2014 to 2019, the Biden family and their associates received $24 million in foreign payments--$15 million to the Bidens, and $9 million for their business associates, $4 million more than previously known[.] Committee aides told Fox News Digital that beneficiary addresses are either the address listed to the recipient account, or listed by the individual sending the wire. It is unclear, based on the wire records, who listed the address. Hunter Biden spent a period of time in 2017, 2018 and 2019 living at the Biden family home in Wilmington. It is unclear if he was living at the home at the time of the wire transfers in July and August 2019.

Hunter resigned from the board of BHR at the end of October 2019, the report mentioned.

The wires were just months sent after Biden announced he was running for president in 2020. It was on that campaign trail that Biden insisted, quite forcefully, that he "never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period."

"I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."



"I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period."



Once Biden was elected and in office, such a narrative was one that the Biden administration kept with, though that narrative did recently change as more damning evidence came out about a connection between Joe and Hunter Biden, including when Joe Biden served as vice president. Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, testified before the Oversight Committee in a July closed-door meeting that then Vice President Joe Biden was "the brand" when Hunter was on the board for Burisma.

Not only did the narrative change from claims that Biden never discussed his son's business dealings to he was never in business with his son, but White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied that the narrative had actually changed, after already behaving testily on the matter towards an inquiring press.

The report also mentioned a statement that Comer provided to the outlet, who pointed out that "Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does."

"In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States," Comer added, explaining the significance of the wires and how it conflicts with Biden's previous statements. "When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children."

Comer's statement continued by warning about threats at hand, as the chairman asked more questions. "Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability," he said.

Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does.



As part of his investigation, Comer has been releasing bank memos about the Biden family for months.

Polling shows that at least a plurality of Americans support an impeachment inquiry and according to a CNN poll, believe that Biden, as then Vice President Joe Biden, had at least "some involvement" in his son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings.

The House Oversight Committee will hold its first impeachment inquiry hearing this Thursday, September 28 at 10am.