Bank Records Show Associate Funneled Money From Chinese Company to Biden Family

The House Oversight Committee, amid its ongoing scrutiny of President Joe Biden's family and their business dealings, released new documents on Thursday that include bank records showing Biden family members received more than $1 million from a Chinese energy company after passing through the account of a family associate.

Bank records obtained reveal Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, used his company to transfer money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown "Biden."



The revelations come as a result of subpoenas filed by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) in February.

According to the Oversight Committee, lawmakers "recently obtained financial records related to Mr. John Robinson Walker, a Biden family associate, and his company Robinson Walker, LLC." Those records revealed that between 2015 and 2017, "Biden family members and their companies received over $1.2 million in payments from Rob Walker related accounts."

A memo from the Oversight Committee's majority staff to lawmakers on the committee explains what the subpoenas turned up:

On March 1, 2017—less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office—State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, wired $3 million to Robinson Walker, LLC. At the time of the wire, Rob Walker’s business account had a balance of approximately $159,000. The next day, Robinson Walker, LLC wired $1,065,000 to European Energy and Infrastructure Group (EEIG) in Abu Dhabi, a company associated with James Gilliar. Gilliar was a business partner of Hunter Biden and involved in foreign transactions with the Biden family. After the Robinson Walker, LLC account received $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, Biden family members and their companies began receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months. The recipients of the money included Hallie Biden, companies associated with Hunter Biden and James Biden, and an unknown bank account identified as “Biden.” After the Chinese company wired Robinson Walker, LLC the $3 million, the Biden family received approximately $1,065,692 over a three-month period in different bank accounts. Notably, EEIG, James Gilliar’s affiliated company, received almost the exact same amount—$1,065,000—on March 2, 2017. From the bank records, it appears that the Biden family received approximately one-third of the money obtained from the China wire.

The House Oversight Committee also uncovered information that showed Rob Walker accounts made payments even while then-Vice President Biden was in office:

On November 5, 2015, Robinson Walker, LLC received a wire from a company (the Committee continues to investigate the identity of the account holder for this company) that had an overseas bank account in the amount of $179,836.86. The next day, Rob Walker transferred $59,900 from the Robinson Walker, LLC account to one of his personal checking accounts. Three days later, on November 9, 2015, Rob Walker used his personal checking account to send a wire to a bank account for “Robert Biden” in the amount of $59,900. Similar to the March 2017 transaction with the Chinese company, EEIG also received $59,900 (one-third of the total amount).

Notably, as Oversight Committee Staff pointed out, "Ranking Member Jamie Raskin mischaracterized the substance of the bank records by referencing payments related to Mr. Walker’s miscellaneous purchases such as 'Papa John’s' and 'coffee at Starbucks[.]'" and "omitted material facts that Robinson Walker, LLC received a $3 million wire from a Chinese company in March 2017—less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office—and that Mr. Walker then transferred over a million dollars to various bank accounts associated with the Bidens in the following months."

It's hard to believe Raskin, a Democrat, misrepresented and omitted that information as the result of an innocent error.

As with many investigations, the information that was obtained from Comer's subpoena created even more questions that the Oversight Committee wants answered. Among them, as enumerated in the committee staff's memo are:

(1) why the Chinese energy company waited less than two months after Vice President Biden left public office to send the $3 million wire (2) why the Robinson Walker, LLC account received the China company’s payment instead of the Biden family members’ companies (3) why the payments to the Biden family members were structured in incremental payments to different bank accounts (4) what services the Biden family members provided to the China company and when those purported services were provided (5) why Hallie Biden—publicly reported to work as a school counselor—received money from Robinson Walker, LLC (6) who the account holder is for the bank account entitled 'Biden.'

Rightfully, the Oversight Committee — and many Americans, for that matter — is worried about the national security ramifications of what appears to be payments from Chinese companies or individuals to the Biden family that did not receive any oversight.

"The American people deserve transparency into the extent of the Biden family’s influence peddling, and we intend to deliver legislation that will preclude family members from capitalizing on their relatives’ public office," the Oversight Committee's memo explains. "In doing so, the Committee will restore honesty and integrity to the highest levels of our government."