The Stories Big Tech Targeted As 'Dangerous,' 'Derogatory,' or 'Unreliable/Harmful' in Aug...
After Disastrous First Run, Biden Has a New Nominee for FAA Administrator
Congressman Vows to Sue If Biden Slaps On New Mask Mandates
Here's What a Gun Safe Company Did to Help the FBI Arrest a...
Ernst Is Taking Action to Reverse Biden's Latest Out-of-Touch School Guidance
Jim Banks Is Taking Another Step to Protect Americans From Woke ESG Nonsense
You'll Never Guess Where Chicago Suburb Residents Will Host 'Poverty Simulation'
What KJP Got Wrong About Gas Prices
Dunes Sagebrush Lizard ESA Classification– Hurting Texas Oil and Gas, School Children
Texas Must Remove Floating Border Barrier, Judge Rules
Absurd Attacks Against Tuberville 'Strengthen His Resolve' in Fighting Pentagon's Abortion...
Dr. Fauci Doubles Down on Face Mask Double Speak
Hoo Boy: New Evidence Raises Serious New Questions About Fauci's Honesty and Ethics
A 'Trans Inmate' Was Allowed in a Female Prison in NJ. Guess What...
Tipsheet

New Poll Shows Americans Aren't Buying Biden's Lies About His Business Partnership With Hunter

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 07, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

For years President Joe Biden claimed he "never discussed" business with his son, Hunter, who raked in millions of dollars from shady overseas deals by trading on the "Biden brand." 

Recently and as the House Oversight Committee's investigation into the Biden family business has ramped up, his narrative changed to having "never been in business" with his son. 

But according to a new poll from CNN, a majority of American voters believe Biden was in fact doing business with his son. Both failed to register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

Sixty-one percent of respondents believe Biden had "some involvement" while he was vice president during the Obama administration, including 42 percent who believe he did something illegal.

Recommended

Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis

Meanwhile,Biden's shady dealings, in addition to his failed domestic policies, appear to be cutting into the 2024 presidential race. 


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis
Stop Dooming Kurt Schlichter
DeSantis Claps Back at Voter Who Blames Him for Mass Shooting Townhall Staff
Never Hire Anyone Who Looks Like They’d Be a Lawsuit to Fire Derek Hunter
What KJP Got Wrong About Gas Prices Leah Barkoukis
A 'Trans Inmate' Was Allowed in a Female Prison in NJ. Guess What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis