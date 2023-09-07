New Poll Shows Americans Aren't Buying Biden's Lies About His Business Partnership With Hunter

For years President Joe Biden claimed he "never discussed" business with his son, Hunter, who raked in millions of dollars from shady overseas deals by trading on the "Biden brand."

Recently and as the House Oversight Committee's investigation into the Biden family business has ramped up, his narrative changed to having "never been in business" with his son.

Joe Biden repeatedly lied when he said he “never” talked to Hunter about his foreign business dealings.



But according to a new poll from CNN, a majority of American voters believe Biden was in fact doing business with his son. Both failed to register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

Sixty-one percent of respondents believe Biden had "some involvement" while he was vice president during the Obama administration, including 42 percent who believe he did something illegal.

🚨CNN Poll: A majority, 61%, say they think that Joe Biden had at least some involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.



Meanwhile,Biden's shady dealings, in addition to his failed domestic policies, appear to be cutting into the 2024 presidential race.

NEW CNN POLL:



