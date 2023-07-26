After Chaotic Court Day for Hunter, the White House Can't Get Its Story Straight

In an effort to get ahead of questions from reporters, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre kicked off Wednesday's briefing with a statement about Hunter Biden's chaotic day in federal court after his sweetheart plea deal fell apart.

"I know many people have been following the news in Delaware today and have, and are going to have a lot of questions. And so here’s what I will say at the top," Jean Pierre said. "Hunter Biden is a private citizen and this was a personal matter for him. As we have said, the President, the First Lady, they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life."

"This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump. So for anything further, as you know, and we’ve been very consistent from here, I’d refer you to the Department of Justice and to Hunter’s representatives, who is his legal team, obviously, who can address any of your questions," she continued.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE RESPONDS TO HUNTER BIDEN CASE:



"Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him...The president, the First lady, they love their son!"

When asked about the administration's changing language about President Joe Biden's involvement and partnership in Hunter's business dealings, Jean Pierre said "nothing has changed."

@PhilipWegmann: "The president has said that he has never discussed overseas business dealings with his son, but the White House now says that the president has never been in business with his son. Why the updated language? Which statement is true?"



KARINE JEAN-PEIRRE: "Nothing…

Karine Jean-Pierre once again refuses to answer whether or not Joe Biden knew about or discussed Hunter's foreign business dealings.




