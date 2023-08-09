Rand Paul Officially Refers Dr. Fauci for Criminal Investigation
Why Dianne Feinstein Went to the Hospital Again
Brace for Impact: The Latest Sign an Economic Crisis Is Right Around the...
Mitch, Why Would You Say That?
Gov. DeSantis Makes Major Announcement in Tallahassee
Cousin of the Uvalde School Shooter Has Been Arrested, Accused of Threatening to...
Anheuser-Busch Sells Off Eight Brands Amid Bud Light Boycott
Why People Are Talking About Mike Pence's Energy Ad...and Not in a Good...
Ditching DEI? These Colleges Just Abandoned Progressive Loyalty Oaths
NBC News Puts Out a Different Kind of Take on Joe Biden's 'Brand'
Dem Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Illegal Immigrants
What Has Happened to Our Lawyers? A Tale of Principles Lost
DeSantis Corrects NBC's Dasha Burns on Pro-Abortion Lies
The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves
Tipsheet

The Biden Family Bank Statements Have Landed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 09, 2023 9:35 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released new information Wednesday morning detailing transactions and deposits from a number of foreign oligarchs into a series of Hunter Biden bank accounts when Joe Biden was vice president. 

"During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered. This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son," Comer released in a statement. “It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

According to the memo released by Comer, the Biden family received over $20 million in foreign transactions and the payments were distributed to multiple members. The payments were hidden through shell companies and funneled through Hunter Biden's business partners, including Devon Archer. Archer and Biden earned $6.5 million from Burisma alone. 

Recommended

The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell

The new documents also include photos of then Vice President Joe Biden with a number of foreign individuals Hunter was engaged with, despite Biden saying he was never "in business" or ever spoke about the dealings. He had dinner with them after payments were made to Hunter Biden. 

"When President Biden ran as a presidential candidate, he assured the American people his family received no money from China. President Biden recently claimed the Committee’s bank records regarding his family’s receipt of funds from China are 'not true,'" a second Committee memo states. "The White House refuses to correct President Biden’s dishonest statements. The lack of transparency surrounding the Biden family’s foreign business deals raises serious national security concerns." 

This story has been updated with additional information. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell
Speaker McCarthy Sets a Trap for Biden on Impeachment Matt Vespa
I'm So Glad the Chicks' Soccer Team Got Defeated Kurt Schlichter
The Fake Climate Consensus John Stossel
Joe Biden Was Reportedly Told Who Brought Cocaine Into the White House Rebecca Downs
Gov. DeSantis Makes Major Announcement in Tallahassee Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell