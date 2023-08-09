The Biden Family Bank Statements Have Landed

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released new information Wednesday morning detailing transactions and deposits from a number of foreign oligarchs into a series of Hunter Biden bank accounts when Joe Biden was vice president.

"During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered. This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son," Comer released in a statement. “It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

🚨BREAKING🚨



I just released new Biden family bank records & outline how the Bidens received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan, & Ukraine while Joe Biden was VP.



After Hunter received millions, VP Biden dined with these oligarchs in DC.👇https://t.co/Qhar4HWFdr — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 9, 2023

According to the memo released by Comer, the Biden family received over $20 million in foreign transactions and the payments were distributed to multiple members. The payments were hidden through shell companies and funneled through Hunter Biden's business partners, including Devon Archer. Archer and Biden earned $6.5 million from Burisma alone.

On 2/14/14, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina wired $3.5M to a shell company associated with Hunter Biden & Devon Archer. About $1M was transferred to Archer & the remainder was used to initially fund a new company account, which Archer & Biden used to receive other foreign wires. pic.twitter.com/1bOPKR6CrY — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

The new documents also include photos of then Vice President Joe Biden with a number of foreign individuals Hunter was engaged with, despite Biden saying he was never "in business" or ever spoke about the dealings. He had dinner with them after payments were made to Hunter Biden.

"When President Biden ran as a presidential candidate, he assured the American people his family received no money from China. President Biden recently claimed the Committee’s bank records regarding his family’s receipt of funds from China are 'not true,'" a second Committee memo states. "The White House refuses to correct President Biden’s dishonest statements. The lack of transparency surrounding the Biden family’s foreign business deals raises serious national security concerns."

This story has been updated with additional information.