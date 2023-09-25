Comer Announces Witnesses in First Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

On Monday night, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced the witnesses for the first hearing on the Biden impeachment inquiry.

The witnesses include Bruce Dubinsky, the founder of Dubinsky Consulting and a forensic accountant; Eileen O'Connor, who formerly served as the assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) tax division; and Professor Johnathon Turley of George Washington University Law School, who has offered analysis and insight about the Biden family corruption and impeachment inquiries. "Jonathan Turley" has been trending over X on Monday. night.

In addition to the announcement from the Committee's X account, Comer released a statement about the hearing and how this has been an effort from Republican-led committees since the start of the new Congress.

“Since January, House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means have uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain. Thousands of pages of financial records, emails, texts, testimony from credible IRS whistleblowers, and a transcribed interview with Biden family business associate Devon Archer all reveal that Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as 'the brand' around the world to enrich the Biden family. Joe Biden showed up on at least two dozen occasions to send signals of access, influence, and power to those who were paying the Bidens," Comer said, discussing some of the evidence found about the Biden family corruptuon.

"Based on the evidence, Congress has a duty to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s corruption. Americans demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this abuse of public office. This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests," he added.

After previewing the possibility of an impeachment inquiry for months, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced such an inquiry on September 12. Comer has long argued that it was necessary to put together a proper case, since he expected the Biden family attorneys to stonewall efforts.

The hearing, titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr," will take place on Thursday, September 28, at 10am. That date had been set on September 19.

Polling shows that at least a plurality of Americans support an impeachment inquiry and according to a CNN poll, believe that Biden, as then Vice President Joe Biden, had at least "some involvement" in his son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings.