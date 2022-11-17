GOP Following Through on Key Promise Now That They’ve Won the House

After taking control of the House of Representatives in last week's midterms, the soon to be in power GOP majority announced their plans for oversight starting with the new Congress in 2023, and one of their first priorities is shining a light on, and digging into, the Biden family's business deals.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning flanked by his Republican colleagues, GOP Rep. James Comer — next in line to chair the House Oversight Committee — explained the evidence Republicans have gathered so far on which to base their probe(s), including interviews with "multiple whistleblowers," reviewing the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop from hell, and "documents of previously unknown transactions."

"What we found are business plans aimed at targets around the world based on influence peddling, including with people closely tied to foreign governments like China and Russia," Comer explained of House Republicans' initial findings.

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden, the president of the United States, and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family's international business schemes," Comer made clear.

"National security interests require the committee conduct the investigation and we will pursue all avenues, avenues that have long been ignored," Comer pledged on behalf of House Republicans on the Oversight Committee. "Republicans have uncovered evidence of federal crimes committed by and to the benefit of members of the president's family," he continued before enumerating the crimes evidence suggests were committed by the Biden family in the operation of their businesses. "These include conspiracy or defrauding the united states, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, tax evasion, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering."

"We also found plans based in the United States where the Biden family swindled investors of hundreds of thousands of dollars, all with Joe Biden's participation and knowledge," Comer continued. "In 2019, shortly after announcing his campaign for president, Joe Biden told the American people he had nothing to do with and never had conversations with his family about their business dealings. That was a lie."

"Whistleblowers describe President Biden as chairman of the board for these businesses," Comer explained. "He personally participated in meetings and phone calls. Documents show that he was a partner with access to an office. To be clear, Joe Biden is 'the big guy,'" Comer stated.

"This evidence raises troubling questions about whether President Biden is a national security risk and about whether he is compromised by foreign governments," Comer said of the gravity of what Republicans had found. "Despite the president's claim that he wasn't involved in Biden family business schemes, these photos show Joe Biden meeting with his family associates while vice president," he added while displaying four images at Thursday's press conference along with a map showing the "over 50 countries the Biden family sought businesses in...often led by Hunter Biden."

"The investigation reveals a family that engaged with some of America's most powerful adversaries, planning to sell one of the largest sources of cobalt for electric vehicles in the world to the Chinese, for example," Comer also revealed. "The Biden's flourished and become millionaires by simply offering access to the family."

Answering questions about the motivation for investigating the Biden family, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained that "the only way you can hold people accountable and hopefully stop the behavior is to present it to the country — that's what we've got to do," Jordan said. "So we're committed to doing it in an aggressive fashion, but in a way that's consistent with the Constitution."