Jim Acosta Shamelessly Covers Up for Biden's Role in Border Crisis

CNN's Jim Acosta was a constant thorn in the Trump administration's side when he showed up at press conferences. Who can forget how he tried to wrestle with that White House aide over the microphone when then President Donald Trump was ready to move on? While interviewing Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) on Sunday, the two got into it about how the press is covering the crisis at the southern border, and who's at fault.

The viral clip that has "Acosta" trending over X shows the host claiming "it just sounds like you're throwing rhetoric around with no basis in fact" in response to Norman's answers. Our friends at Twitchy also noted the trend.

As the congressman dared to ask "have you seen what's going on," using the example of rapes that occur along the incredibly perilous journey, Acosta sneered "I'll ask the questions sir," claiming "the border is not open." Speaking more like a Democratic activist, Acosta claimed "that is something that is peddled as a talking point, it's not true," offering "there are fences, there are walls, there are Border Patrol agents who work on the border."

As Acosta and Norman discussed the likelihood of a looming government shutdown and how that would affect border security, Norman put the onus on President Joe Biden, mentioning "well, what's ineffective is this president doing what he is doing to America, and it shouldn't happen."

Members of the House Freedom Caucus, of which Norman belongs to, have illustrated for weeks the importance of funding a government that prioritize better protecting the southern border. This especially includes Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

This wasn't the only part of the interview in which Acosta took issue with Norman's speaking the uncomfortable truth about the immigration issue.

For instance, Norman dared to point out how border patrol agents are "so frustrated with what this administration is doing to let everybody in, everybody in this country," adding "it's just not right. He also mentioned the migrant crisis in New York, run by Democrats like Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who have criticized the administration as well for the lack of proper assistance they've received from the federal government. "And we're on tap to have 15 million illegals in this country as we--how is that working out in New York? It's not. And so we're tying the border security now to homeland security," Norman pointed out.

The congressman also raised concerns about illegal immigrants receiving Social Security numbers and driver's licenses in New York. Acosta, again sounding like an activist, claimed "it sounds like what you're doing when you say that is demonizing immigrants."

Throughout the interview, Acosta refused to wrap his head around the reality that the southern border has worsened under the Biden administration, asking "how can you accuse Democrats of causing this crisis when you're the ones who are going to shut down the government," as if the crisis hasn't existed before this point and could be blamed on a yet-to-happen government shutdown.

Not only has the border considered very much to be open, it has been since Biden took office. As Guy covered at the time in March 2021, an immigrant told ABC News he came over with his family "basically" because Biden was elected, something he said he'd never do when Trump was president.

It's worth mentioning that Acota sounds more like a Democratic activist not just with the talking points he uses, but also his disdain. The Biden administration has been gaslighting and misleading on the issue from the start, as he claims that "the border is secure." Republicans have come out in support of impeaching Mayorkas over such a dereliction of duty.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has also been largely dismissive of questions about immigration and the border, often blaming Republicans. She even refused to take a question from Fox News' Peter Doocy last week about the issue.

UNBELIEVABLE: Karine Jean-Pierre just straight up REFUSED to answer questions from Fox News' Peter Doocy after calling on him.



She cuts him off, shuts him down, and moves on. pic.twitter.com/pGyrqPhNj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

The southern border has seen record high amounts of encounters during the Biden administration. There's been "staggering" amounts of encounters in just mere days, as Guy just covered. Worse, it doesn't look like they're stopping any time soon. Julio has provided extensive coverage of what Eagle Pass, Texas, has had to endure.

As Julio also covered, Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas told CNN, the network Acosta works for, that the Biden administration has not provided any kind of a response.

Yet Acosta still uses Democratic talking points.

While Acosta may claim that there's border patrol agents assisting at the southern border, Julio reported in December of 2021 how very few are actually assigned to the Yuma sector. Border patrol agents, which have been thrown under the bus by this administration, have also criticized Mayorkas.

Polling for Biden on this issue is abysmal. The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average has Biden's approval at just 33.6 percent on the issue, while 62.8 percent disapprove. Not included in those polls is the recently released poll from ABC News-The Washington Post, which were catastrophic for the president all around. That poll showed just 23 percent approve of Biden's handling of immigration at the southern border, while 62 percent disapproves.

