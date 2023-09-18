New Videos Show the Illegal Immigrant Caravans Are Not Stopping

The border crisis continues to defy expectations as the surge of illegal immigrants only seems to get worse.

New videos from Fox News show within Mexico and at our southern border, tens of thousands of people are still making the trek to the United States despite the Biden administration claiming the border is secured.

In the central Mexican state of Zacatecas, video was taken of migrants riding the train north. Freight trains are a common mode of transportation for people heading to the U.S.-Mexico border. They pose serious risk to people as falling off and getting caught under the train is a common occurrence.

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023

In Eagle Pass, Texas, thousands of illegal immigrants crossed into the United States early Monday morning. The Del Rio Sector is among the busiest sectors along the southern border.

BREAKING: One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight. It happened right next to the port of entry, as illegal immigrants continue to… pic.twitter.com/NDFX17r4vU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2023

U.S. Customs and Protection sources told Fox News from Friday to Sunday, over 20,000 illegal immigrants were encountered.