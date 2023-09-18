Buckle Up: Merrick Garland to Testify on Capitol Hill This Week
Tipsheet

New Videos Show the Illegal Immigrant Caravans Are Not Stopping

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 18, 2023 12:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The border crisis continues to defy expectations as the surge of illegal immigrants only seems to get worse.

New videos from Fox News show within Mexico and at our southern border, tens of thousands of people are still making the trek to the United States despite the Biden administration claiming the border is secured.

In the central Mexican state of Zacatecas, video was taken of migrants riding the train north. Freight trains are a common mode of transportation for people heading to the U.S.-Mexico border. They pose serious risk to people as falling off and getting caught under the train is a common occurrence.   

In Eagle Pass, Texas, thousands of illegal immigrants crossed into the United States early Monday morning. The Del Rio Sector is among the busiest sectors along the southern border.

U.S. Customs and Protection sources told Fox News from Friday to Sunday, over 20,000 illegal immigrants were encountered.

