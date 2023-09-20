The Number of Illegal Crossings at the Southern Border in Just Four Days Is Staggering

Our alleged 'Border Czar' has been claiming that the Biden administration is making "progress" on the illegal immigration crisis, prattling on about addressing so-called "root causes" in other countries that drive unlawful migration into the US. Back in reality, that crisis is again absolutely raging, with the brief flicker of decreased crossings this past spring already feeling like a distant memory. Fox's Bill Melugin posted videos on Monday documenting what he described as one of the largest mass influx events he's ever seen throughout his border coverage:

BREAKING: One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight. It happened right next to the port of entry, as illegal immigrants continue to… pic.twitter.com/NDFX17r4vU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2023



NBC News published a 'fact check' of former President Trump's recent Meet the Press interview (a portion of which we covered here), questioning whether it's accurate to say that illegal immigrants are "flooding" into the country. Trump didn't help matters by hugely exaggerating the real numbers, which are horrific enough on their own -- but how else would one describe the images above, other than a flood of unlawful entrants? Those videos represent just a small portion of the spiking, staggering statistics that capture the scope of the crisis:

BREAKING: Busy Border Weekend… CBP sources tell FOX News there were more than 20k encounters at the SW border from Fri-Sun @FoxNews



Total: 20,630



Fri 6,989

Sat 6,228

Sun 7,413 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 18, 2023



More than 20,000 encounters over the span of a single three-day weekend. I sound like a broken record on this, but that total does not include the quasi-legal-but-not-really illegal immigrants funneled into the country via ports of entry, courtesy of the administration's new "parole" program. It also doesn't include any of the known got-aways, tens of thousands of whom cross the border with impunity every single month. It's likely that those numbers are also surging. And it's only getting worse:

35,000 MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS IN ONLY 4 DAYS AT U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER.

Mass migrant crossings overwhelming the Southern Border as numbers approach record highs.@BillMelugin_ reporting LIVE from Eagle Pass, TX:@BillHemmer @GillianHTurner pic.twitter.com/P4iAshQdQ8 — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) September 19, 2023

NEW: Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours, Border Patrol apprehended over 8,000 illegal immigrants, & when combined w/ CBP ports of entry, there were a staggering 9,700+ migrant encounters across the border in one day. Highest day on record was 10,000+ in May before T42 ended. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 19, 2023



Add in the got-aways, and we're now witnessing more than 10,000 illegal border crossings per day. This is, functionally, an open borders scenario. The administration insists that the border is closed, but their words do not remotely match their actions, and everyone knows it -- especially the illegal immigrants and the cartels they pay to shuttle them illegally into the United States. This are empty words that are going unheeded because the reality on the ground is what it is, due to Biden policies:

The U.S. border is not open to unlawful migration: https://t.co/HriWcruv1H



La frontera de Estados Unidos no está abierta para inmigración ilegal: https://t.co/43eb9iWdUc pic.twitter.com/GHCcvpZ7oi — CBP (@CBP) September 16, 2023

Those are the meaningless words. These are the real results:

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023



I'll leave you with Chicago's new Democratic mayor -- who is busy cheering on the end of cash bail for most crimes in Illinois, and proposing city-run grocery stores because chain locations are closing due to crime and business challenges -- ripping New York City's Democratic mayor on immigration:

Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, has attacked his New York counterpart, Eric Adams, for the latter’s aggressive comments that the large number of migrants arriving from the US-Mexico border will “destroy” his city...Johnson’s remarks came as it was also revealed that he plans to erect heated tents to sleep thousands of people over the harsh midwest winter that are housed temporarily in Chicago police stations while their asylum applications are processed. “I’m not going to accept the notion that the city of Chicago is going to be destroyed … This is not a challenge that will overwhelm us,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times in an interview...

Johnson, however, talked in his interview about the tradition of welcoming immigrants, while also warning that leaving “desperate” people stranded without housing and work permits risked them causing chaos and being drawn into crime. While Chicago has a history of welcoming migrants, tensions are high because of the stretch on resources. More than 13,500 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022. About 6,000 are housed in 16 temporary city-run shelters across the city. Approximately 1,650 migrants are waiting to be moved to shelters while sleeping on the floors of police stations and the city’s O’Hare airport...Meanwhile, Johnson is not giving details yet on where the city will place the “winterized” tents for migrants he is proposing, or when it will happen, except that plans will begin before winter’s cold hits the city.

Johnson claims to be living out his values, but Chicago has only taken in about one-fifth of New York's numbers, which overwhelming that city. Perhaps it's time for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send a lot more buses to Johnson's city. According to the article, roughly 13,500 migrants have arrived in the Windy City since last summer. That's only about 30 hours' worth of illegal crossings at the border this week. Chicagoans are already growing angry about their city's "sanctuary" policies, which one Democratic alderman is looking to scale back. I think it's time for Mayor Johnson's values to be tested a little harder.

UPDATE - Endless:

BREAKING: More still in the water crossing. TEXAS DPS troopers telling us their initial count is about 4,000 crossing. This is the largest single mass crossing I have ever seen at the southern border in my 2.5 years of coverage here. 20,000 Haitians in Del Rio were several days. pic.twitter.com/9cceXB3c63 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023



