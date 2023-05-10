Illegal Border Crossings Just Hit a New Record. Biden Says Get Used to the Chaos.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday evening after debt ceiling talks with congressional leadership, President Joe Biden was asked by reporters about plans to manage the illegal immigration crisis ahead of Title 42 being lifted on Thursday.

In his response, Biden falsely claimed the Mexican government has been helpful and told Americans things will be "chaotic for awhile."

"I spent close to an hour with -- with the Mexican President today. We're doing all we can," Biden said. "We've gotten overwhelming cooperation from Mexico...It's going to be chaotic for a while."

Watch: Joe Biden concedes the end of Title 42 is "gonna be chaotic for a while." pic.twitter.com/FI11JqVYOa — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 9, 2023

This sh!t show, and the worse one coming in a few days is all on Joseph Biden and the gaggle of useful idiots he’s put in charge of “border security”. Harris, Mayorkas and the rest of them. They own all of it. https://t.co/IfZLyRJYKE — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) May 9, 2023

Things are in fact chaotic. On Wednesday, illegal crossings topped 10,000 per day, a number never seen before in the history of the country.

Just an absolute free for all of illegal crossings from Matamoros, MX into Brownsville, TX with apparently zero resistance or deterrence on the US side…at least in this location. We continue to see a large majority of the crossings being single adults. https://t.co/WdafWUwZsE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

NEW: Per CBP sources, Border Patrol apprehended more than 10,300 migrants who crossed illegally yesterday, and Monday also broke the 10,000 threshold. I’m told these are the highest single day totals ever recorded - and it’s expected to go even higher after T42 drops tomorrow. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023



