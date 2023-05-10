A Freshman Republican Has Been Arrested by the FBI
Biden Bottoms Out
'New Phase': House Probe of Biden Family Businesses Finds More Foreign Payments
Latest Inflation Report Is More Bad News for Biden
Denver Councilwoman: White-owned Businesses Should Be Taxed More to Help Out Minority Ones
Hold On a Second, George Santos' Office Had an FBI Rat?
RFK Jr. Holds Nothing Back in Discussing Who Was Behind JFK's Assassination
The Warning the Guatemalan President Reportedly Tried Give the White House, But They...
It’s Time to Ban Cars for Traffic Fatalities
Kevin McCarthy Cancels Rashida Tlaib's Anti-Semitic Event Ahead of Israel's 75th Anniversa...
The Real Nakba
Surprise: 'No Justice, No Peace' Crowd Silent on Murder of Chicago Police Officer
It Didn't Have to End This Way
The Miracle of Israel
Tipsheet

Illegal Border Crossings Just Hit a New Record. Biden Says Get Used to the Chaos.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 10, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday evening after debt ceiling talks with congressional leadership, President Joe Biden was asked by reporters about plans to manage the illegal immigration crisis ahead of Title 42 being lifted on Thursday. 

In his response, Biden falsely claimed the Mexican government has been helpful and told Americans things will be "chaotic for awhile."

"I spent close to an hour with -- with the Mexican President today.  We're doing all we can," Biden said. "We've gotten overwhelming cooperation from Mexico...It's going to be chaotic for a while."

Things are in fact chaotic. On Wednesday, illegal crossings topped 10,000 per day, a number never seen before in the history of the country.

Recommended

'New Phase': House Probe of Biden Family Businesses Finds More Foreign Payments Spencer Brown


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'New Phase': House Probe of Biden Family Businesses Finds More Foreign Payments Spencer Brown
Surprise: 'No Justice, No Peace' Crowd Silent on Murder of Chicago Police Officer Guy Benson
Hold On a Second, George Santos' Office Had an FBI Rat? Matt Vespa
A Freshman Republican Has Been Arrested by the FBI Katie Pavlich
The Warning the Guatemalan President Reportedly Tried Give the White House, But They Ignored Leah Barkoukis
Tucker, Listen to Your Dad – Stick to the ‘Green’ Will Alexander
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'New Phase': House Probe of Biden Family Businesses Finds More Foreign Payments Spencer Brown