KJP Hammered Over Catastrophic Border Crisis

During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was repeatedly questioned by a number of reporters about the ongoing catastrophe at the U.S. southern border as thousands of illegal immigrants pour into the country with no end in sight.

Advertisement

First, she refused to answer questions from Fox News about the numbers, attempting to deflect to Republicans.

UNBELIEVABLE: Karine Jean-Pierre just straight up REFUSED to answer questions from Fox News' Peter Doocy after calling on him.



She cuts him off, shuts him down, and moves on. pic.twitter.com/pGyrqPhNj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

Then, she proceeded to categorize the situation as an "orderly and humane strategy" implemented by President Joe Biden and falsely claimed the unprecedented situation has been "happening for decades." Individuals drown and die on a regular basis as a result of Biden's open border policies. The number of illegal immigrants crossing every day are historic and never seen before.

REPORTER: "How many people coming into this country is enough for president Biden?"



JEAN-PIERRE: "Enough for what?" pic.twitter.com/4Awzvx5dQS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

Another body was just pulled from the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass this morning. Middle aged male.

3-year-old boy drowned here yesterday.

10-year-old boy drowned here last week.

Every time we come here, there are multiple drownings, for 2+ years now.

Video courtesy: @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/3PPlemNYuB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

Does this look "humane, safe, and orderly" to you? pic.twitter.com/13oVqPqoqX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Texas has declared a state of emergency and Democratic politicians in New York (previously declared a sanctuary for illegal immigrants) and elsewhere are admitting the situation is completely out of control.

From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ.



Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more? — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) September 21, 2023

NYC Mayor Eric Adams expIodes:



The migrants will “destroy New York City” and “everyone will be impacted” pic.twitter.com/QTSM54A7mQ — JohnnyOnTheSpot (@SpotJohnny11668) September 12, 2023



