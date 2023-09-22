Eagle Pass Mayor Reveals What Type of Response City Has Gotten From Biden Admin

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas told CNN during an interview on Friday his city has been met with radio silence from the Biden administration they are dealing with a significant surge of illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

Salinas also said Biden to blame for the border crisis and he called for immigration laws to be enforced to stem the flow of illegal crossings.

"I believe 100% he does bear some responsibility for this crisis. I haven’t heard from anybody in the administration. The president hasn’t put out a statement, the vice president, I haven’t heard from anybody. Nobody has bothered to call me, anyone in the city staff saying, 'Hey this is the federal government. We know what you are going through, this is our plan of action.' Nothing. We're here abandoned. We are on the border asking for help. This is unacceptable," Salinas said.

"Just enforce the laws that are on the books. We're a nation of laws. That’s all I ask for is that it shouldn’t be like this. We should be able to enforce laws. If you want to come here, good, come legally. A lot of people have in the past. It takes a lot of money and years to do it the right way. It’s not fair for those people that now you have thousands of people coming without one single consequence. It's just not fair," he continued.

Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Rolando Salinas: Biden is to blame for the border crisis and no one from his administration has called us as thousands illegally cross into the city. We're here abandoned. pic.twitter.com/xZBMYL8MNe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 21, 2023

While Eagle Pass has seen its fair share of the border crisis in the past, this week has proven to be especially difficult because an even greater influx of illegal immigrants have come into the city in such a short amount of time. It has cause capacity issues to the point where they are concerns if the rate keeps going, there could be another international bridge crisis similar to the one where Haitians had to be kept under a bridge in 2021.