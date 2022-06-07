Actor Matthew McConaughey Takes Over the White House Briefing

Actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room on Tuesday after meeting briefly with President Joe Biden. On Monday and earlier Tuesday he met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

During his remarks, McConaughey recalled driving into Uvalde the day after the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Matthew McConaughey: Wife "Camilla and I came here to share my stories from my hometown...and take meetings with officials on both sides...speak to them...to inspire them that the American people will continue to drive forward the mission of keeping our children safe." pic.twitter.com/p6phkwale6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2022

Matthew @McConaughey's wife Camilla holds green high-top Converse shoes of the one of the Uvalde, TX victims.



"These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting." pic.twitter.com/uImP8xutsn — CSPAN (@cspan) June 7, 2022

He then advocated for "responsible gun ownership" and called on lawmakers to pass new gun control laws.

Matthew McConaughey on what needs to be done,:

- "Invest in mental health care"- "Safer schools"

- "Restrain sensationalized media coverage"

- "Restore American values"- "Background checks"

- Raise age for AR-15s

- Waiting period

- Red flag laws. pic.twitter.com/5bNDP8qZIt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2022

Matthew McConaughey: "There is not a Democratic or Republican value in one single act of these shooters. It's not. But people in power have failed to act...Can both sides see beyond the political problem[?]...Rebrand ourselves on what we truly value" pic.twitter.com/9DK53WPr3w — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2022