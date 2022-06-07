Actor Matthew McConaughey Takes Over the White House Briefing

Gun Control

Posted: Jun 07, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room on Tuesday after meeting briefly with President Joe Biden. On Monday and earlier Tuesday he met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. 

During his remarks, McConaughey recalled driving into Uvalde the day after the massacre at Robb Elementary School. 

He then advocated for "responsible gun ownership" and called on lawmakers to pass new gun control laws. 

