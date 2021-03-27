Kamala Harris Once More Involved with Questionable Figure, This Time with Anti-Semite Tamika Mallory

Vice President Kamala Harris has been making news lately for her meetings with certain figures which can make for quite the head scratcher. On Wednesday, Harris gave the opening remarks at the 2021 Black Women's Roundtable "Women of Power" Summit.

We're just getting started and excited to have Vice President Kamala D. Harris as our opening speaker! Register now at https://t.co/0tFnbKNg3r. #BWRSummit10 pic.twitter.com/uM7GZMgmdp — The Black Women's Roundtable (@ncbcp_bwr) March 24, 2021

What's particularly noteworthy about that is the summit also features Tamika Mallory, a vocal anti-Semite who was too extreme for even the Women's March, which she co-founded. The summit is led by Melanie Campbell, who defended her when Mallory faced criticism.

"The common goal for all of us at this moment is justice, equity, and policy." -@TamikaDMallory #BWRSummit10 pic.twitter.com/i5Rh0xHVA0 — The Black Women's Roundtable (@ncbcp_bwr) March 27, 2021

Black women all over the nation and Diaspora stand n solidarity and support of our #sistar leader @TamikaDMallory #IStandwithTamikaMallory — Melanie Campbell (@coalitionbuildr) March 3, 2018

As I have mentioned in reporting about Mallory before, she was also given a platform at this year's Grammy awards:

The Republican Jewish Coalition called on the vice president to not speak at the event. As JNS reported:

“The Republican Jewish Coalition is calling on the vice president to take a stand against anti-Semitism by canceling her scheduled appearance and calling out the Black Women’s Roundtable for its relationship with Tamika Mallory,” the group said in a statement. “For the vice president to participate in an event with this group would be seen as an endorsement of the group’s openness to anti-Semitic voices.” RJC added: “This is an opportunity for Vice President Harris to speak out against anti-Semitism.”

“For the @VP to participate in an event with this group would be seen as an endorsement of the group’s openness to anti-Semitic voices.” https://t.co/FLYrMBxXfI — RJC (@RJC) March 25, 2021

Mallory has had connections with the Biden-Harris ticket before, when she spoke at the 2020 DNC, via an event the Democratic Black Caucus. Linda Sarsour, fellow ousted co-founder of the Women's March, Mallory's group of Until Freedom, and anti-Semite, was also given a speaking slot at the DNC. Then Democratic nominee Biden had to distance himself from Sarsour, which he did, sort of.

Mallory's appearance at the DNC and at the summit which Vice President Harris also participated in comes after the DNC was not included as a sponsor of the 2019 Women's March, after it distanced itself from the organization due to concerns over Mallory and Sarsour's anti-Semitism.

Meanwhile, this comes after Harris met earlier this week with Bill Clinton to discuss... women and girls.

As Katie reported, "Vice President Kamala Harris is set to hold an event with former President Bill Clinton for the Clinton Global Initiative on the impact of Wuhan coronavirus on women and girls." Her piece also reminded readers of Clinton's ties to sexual predatorJeffrey Epstein and the accusations of sexual misconduct the former president faced, which included rape.

Although she has time to make opening remarks at summits and meet with Clinton, Vice President Harris does not yet plan to visit the border, a suggestion she's even laughed at. President Biden had selected her for a position to help stem migration from Mexico and Central America, despite this bizarre choice, which drew particular criticism from Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ). As Katie also reported:

But Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is opposed to the move and says Harris is the worst person for the job. "I have been informed Vicde President Kamala Harris has been put in charge of border security. She's about the worst possible choice that one could make. At no point in her career has she given any indication that she considers the border a problem or a serious threat. If President Biden's intent that he's taking this issue seriously, he's really done the exact opposite here," Ducey said during an event at the University of Arizona. "He's completely trivialized this issue by putting someone in charge that flat out, just doesn't care."

The vice president still does not have plans to go to the border, though Republican senators have done so to see the crisis first-hand.

It looks like it will be a long term to see what other questionable roles Vice President Harris has in the administration, which we've been told must be called the Biden-Harris administration, especially since it's only just begun.