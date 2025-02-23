How the FBI Responded to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. The Lib Media Will Go Nuts Though.

The emails have been sent. Elon Musk and the Department of Government want to know what federal workers do or risk being terminated. It’s about time this was asked. The DC elite is freaking out, with the usual outlets citing attorneys who have all said the same thing: they don’t know if Musk has this authority. Trump could make an announcement later this week—all the work Musk and DOGE do is at the president's direction. The inability of liberals to figure out how government works remains prime entertainment.

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.



Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

That would be a very impressive and long list indeed for you!



However, the passing grade is literally just “Can you send an email with words that make any sense at all?”.



It’s a low bar. https://t.co/D3AlfUfdeQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2025

Yet, some workers have to go through other channels since they handle classified information. The emails stressed not sending such information when replying. Still, it’s why the FBI announced that they would go through their internal review process in responding to Musk’s emails. They’re not rejecting the request, but FBI Director Kash Patel will handle it. That’s fine by me:

SCOOP - I’m told by a source with knowledge of the matter that ALL national security agencies will likely respond similarly to employees because of various counterintelligence concerns. https://t.co/OPDuAwyzLR — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 23, 2025

Yet, you know where the liberal media is going with this: