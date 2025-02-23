Elon Musk's Latest Directive for Federal Workers Is Straight Out of Office Space
Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far)
Maine Governor Janet Mills: Leader Of The New Confederate States of America
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 256: What the New Testament Says About Pride...
Trump Seeks to Sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco
JD Vance Dominates CPAC Straw Poll as Leading Contender for 2028 GOP Nomination
Tony Evers Aims to Change 'Mother' to 'Inseminated Person'
Israel Does Not Have the Kishkes* to Win
USAID is Funding Political Persecution in Ukraine
Congress Must Cancel Foreign Derived Intangible Income Tax Break
Trump Taps Kash Patel as the New Acting Director of the ATF
Trump Reveals the One Thing That Made Him Run Again
New SBA Chief Goes Viral After Touring Empty Offices and Bringing Staff Back...
Trump Ends Deportation Protections for 500,000 Haitian Nationals
Tipsheet

How the FBI Responded to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. The Lib Media Will Go Nuts Though.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 23, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The emails have been sent. Elon Musk and the Department of Government want to know what federal workers do or risk being terminated. It’s about time this was asked. The DC elite is freaking out, with the usual outlets citing attorneys who have all said the same thing: they don’t know if Musk has this authority. Trump could make an announcement later this week—all the work Musk and DOGE do is at the president's direction. The inability of liberals to figure out how government works remains prime entertainment.

Advertisement

Yet, some workers have to go through other channels since they handle classified information. The emails stressed not sending such information when replying. Still, it’s why the FBI announced that they would go through their internal review process in responding to Musk’s emails. They’re not rejecting the request, but FBI Director Kash Patel will handle it. That’s fine by me:

Recommended

Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far) Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Yet, you know where the liberal media is going with this:

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far) Derek Hunter
Trump Seeks to Sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco Sarah Arnold
Maine Governor Janet Mills: Leader Of The New Confederate States of America Tom Tradup
Trump Taps Kash Patel as the New Acting Director of the ATF Sarah Arnold
Trump Reveals the One Thing That Made Him Run Again Sarah Arnold
New SBA Chief Goes Viral After Touring Empty Offices and Bringing Staff Back to Work Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far) Derek Hunter
Advertisement