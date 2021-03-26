Texas

Piles of People: New Photos Show What Biden is Trying to Hide at the Border

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has released new and never seen before photos from inside an overcrowded Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas. These are the types of facilities the Biden administration has banned media from entering or touring. 

Earlier in the day Cruz, along with other Senators on a delegation to the border, showed how smugglers use the Rio Grande to drop off illegal immigrants in the United States. Maine Senator Susan Collins said they were taunted by cartel members from across the river.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is calling President Biden's border policies "insane."

