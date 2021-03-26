Piles of People: New Photos Show What Biden is Trying to Hide at the Border

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has released new and never seen before photos from inside an overcrowded Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas. These are the types of facilities the Biden administration has banned media from entering or touring.

These are the pictures the Biden administration doesn’t want the American people to see. This is why they won’t allow the press.



This is the CBP facility in Donna, Texas.



This is a humanitarian and a public health crisis. pic.twitter.com/UlibmvAeGN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

The CBP facility in Donna, Texas is a tragic superspreader event caused by the Biden admin.



Per CBP, the Donna facility has a 10% positivity rate. Roughly 4000 aliens are cramped together into cages.



Pictured (identities obscured) are kids who tested + for COVID...today. pic.twitter.com/D5JTYWV2Pl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

Earlier in the day Cruz, along with other Senators on a delegation to the border, showed how smugglers use the Rio Grande to drop off illegal immigrants in the United States. Maine Senator Susan Collins said they were taunted by cartel members from across the river.

We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

The Biden Admin immediately halted building the wall, leaving major gaps through which hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are streaming.



Instead, Biden admin is putting signs like this one (about 100 yards from the Rio Grande) directing illegal immigrants where to go. pic.twitter.com/vkme6SuJBc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

I'm at the #Border seeing this humanitarian and health crisis unfolding.



When we had the Remain in Mexico policy we 45 year record lows for border apprehensions.



Now, due to President Biden's policies, the surge of illegal migrants at the border is the worst in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/hSXUn7D8id — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) March 26, 2021

Border Patrol is overwhelmed, overworked, & discouraged by new policies. Agents took us through a dangerous path to the Rio Grande where we could hear the Cartel members taunting us across the river. Human trafficking, child abuse, & drug smuggling are rampant. This is a crisis. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 26, 2021

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is calling President Biden's border policies "insane."