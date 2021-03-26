Senator Collins: I Toured the Border. Cartel Members Taunted Us.

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins toured the U.S.-Mexico border overnight with a delegation led by Texas Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. The trip continues through Mission, Texas today with a boat tour, but they've already seen the crisis first hand.

Mexican cartels control who crosses the border. A young mother from Guatemala, sitting on an aluminum blanket with her 1-year-old, told me she paid smugglers $6,000. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 26, 2021

Border Patrol is overwhelmed, overworked, & discouraged by new policies. Agents took us through a dangerous path to the Rio Grande where we could hear the Cartel members taunting us across the river. Human trafficking, child abuse, & drug smuggling are rampant. This is a crisis. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 26, 2021

MISSION, TX: Ahead of the GOP’s border tour led by Senators @JohnCornyn & @SenTedCruz, TX DPS Tactical Marine Unit preps the vessels used to patrol the Rio Grande. They’ll escort 19 Senators later today.



These boats are used to intercept/deter cartel activity/human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/ySAyQSpddW — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) March 26, 2021

At $6000 per person with 3000 crossings in a 24 hour period, cartels are making approximately 18 million a day.

Townhall's Julio Rosas has been reporting from the border for weeks and has watched human smugglers bring illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande in rafts.