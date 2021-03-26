Border Security

Senator Collins: I Toured the Border. Cartel Members Taunted Us.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 11:15 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins toured the U.S.-Mexico border overnight with a delegation led by Texas Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. The trip continues through Mission, Texas today with a boat tour, but they've already seen the crisis first hand. 

At $6000 per person with 3000 crossings in a 24 hour period, cartels are making approximately 18 million a day. 

Townhall's Julio Rosas has been reporting from the border for weeks and has watched human smugglers bring illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande in rafts. 

