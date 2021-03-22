Border Patrol

Kamala Harris Was Asked Whether She Will Visit the Border. She Loudly Laughed.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 5:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

On her way to an event in Florida Monday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked if she will visit the U.S. southern border anytime soon, given the catastrophic situation and overflow of unaccompanied minors into the country. 

"Do you have any plans to visit the border?" a reporter asked. 

"Not today, hahaha," Harris responded. "But I have before and I'm sure I will again."

Harris' response came hours after the first photos from inside packed Customs and Border Protection facilities were released by Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar. The Biden administration has issued a complete blackout of media inside overcrowded facilities and Border Patrol agents have been instructed not to grant ride alongs to reporters. The administration is breaking federal law by holding children in CBP processing facilities for longer than 72 hours.

Meanwhile, violent criminals are taking advantage of the situation.

