Kamala Harris Was Asked Whether She Will Visit the Border. She Loudly Laughed.

On her way to an event in Florida Monday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked if she will visit the U.S. southern border anytime soon, given the catastrophic situation and overflow of unaccompanied minors into the country.

"Do you have any plans to visit the border?" a reporter asked.

"Not today, hahaha," Harris responded. "But I have before and I'm sure I will again."

Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration.



VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border.

Harris' response came hours after the first photos from inside packed Customs and Border Protection facilities were released by Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar. The Biden administration has issued a complete blackout of media inside overcrowded facilities and Border Patrol agents have been instructed not to grant ride alongs to reporters. The administration is breaking federal law by holding children in CBP processing facilities for longer than 72 hours.

Photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, show the crowded conditions at the border as facilities not designed for long-term custody continue to fill up





Julio Rosas: "It's pretty obvious why the administration doesn't want members of the press to document for themselves what's happening in these facilities...simply because this is a crisis; what makes it worse is that this is a self-inflicted crisis."

Meanwhile, violent criminals are taking advantage of the situation.