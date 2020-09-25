WATCH: Women's March Cofounder Calls Kentucky AG a 'Sell-Out Negro'

Women's March co-founder and anti-Semite Tamika Mallory called Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the commonwealth's first black attorney general, a "sell-out negro" for not bringing charges against three police officers for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor back in March.

Taylor and her boyfriend were the subjects of a narcotics investigation. After police obtained a search warrant for Taylor's apartment, knocked and announced their entry, Taylor's boyfriend starting firing a gun at police officers, striking one officer in the leg. Taylor was killed when police returned fire. In light of the evidence, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the three officers would not be charged over Taylor's death.

"Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people, to abuse them, and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages," Mallory said at a news conference alongside Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Taylor's family. "That is who you are, Daniel Cameron. You are a coward. You are a sellout. And you were used by the system to harm your own mama. Your own black mama. We have no respect for you."

You know who didn't have respect for Breonna Taylor's life? Her boyfriend, when he started firing a gun at police officers. Anyone who knows the facts about the shooting and still wants officers charged over her death must expect cops to just stand there defenseless whenever black criminals start shooting at them.

Daniel Cameron is the first Republican attorney general elected in Kentucky since 1944 and the only African-American to ever hold that office. Cameron graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Sciences in 2008 before obtaining his Juris Doctor from the university's Brandeis School of Law. He clerked for Federal District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove before serving as legal counsel for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from 2015 to 2017.

Leftists race-baiters like Tamika Mallory always ignore the pre-eminent achievements of black Americans like Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who don't buy into the left's Marxist brand of identity politics.

Mallory's claim to fame is that her parents helped confound the National Action Network with Al Sharpton. After getting pregnant at age 17, Mallory became a professional race huckster herself, building a reputation as an anti-Semite and outspoken critic of white-women. She co-founded the Women's March but resigned in the wake of accusations of anti-Semitism and financial mismanagement. The Women's March must have been using the same accounting practices as Sharpton's National Action Network.

To the rabble-rousers, Taylor's death was never about the facts. It's about promoting their own self-interests and advancing a far-left agenda. The American people are just collateral damage.