VP Harris to Hold an Event on Women and Girls With...Bill Clinton

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to hold an event with former President Bill Clinton for the Clinton Global Initiative on the impact of Wuhan coronavirus on women and girls.

Kamala Harris will go one-on-one with Bill Clinton on Friday to talk about the impact of COVID-19 on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world as part of a Clinton Global Initiative event. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 23, 2021

Former President Clinton has deep ties to pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein, who "killed himself" after being arrested and charged with a series of new crimes in 2019. Clinton has also been accused of rape and serious sexual misconduct.

Here's Chauntae Davies, who has accused Epstein of raping her multiple times, massaging Bill Clinton after a flight on Epstein's Lolita Express. https://t.co/L5MHvZTbUL pic.twitter.com/hrwTWsu2Jb — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 23, 2021

I thought this was a joke. They’re really having BILL CLINTON do a talk with Kamala Harris about the well-being and empowerment of women + girls. Did anyone ask Paula Jones (he settled her sexual harassment suit for nearly $1M), Juanita Broaddrick or Kathleen Willey for comment? https://t.co/w2UxUsefe6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 24, 2021

I wonder if @HowardU would like to include me in their empowering women event with Bill Clinton to discuss this? pic.twitter.com/uMZTCNsGOh — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 24, 2021

In fact, Epstein had a painting of Clinton wearing Monica Lewinsky's famous blue dress displayed in his New York City residence.