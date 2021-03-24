Bill Clinton

VP Harris to Hold an Event on Women and Girls With...Bill Clinton

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to hold an event with former President Bill Clinton for the Clinton Global Initiative on the impact of Wuhan coronavirus on women and girls. 

Former President Clinton has deep ties to pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein, who "killed himself" after being arrested and charged with a series of new crimes in 2019. Clinton has also been accused of rape and serious sexual misconduct. 

In fact, Epstein had a painting of Clinton wearing Monica Lewinsky's famous blue dress displayed in his New York City residence. 

Jeffrey Epstein had an oil painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress — lounging on a chair in the Oval Office — hanging up in his Manhattan townhouse, according to law enforcement sources.

“It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right,” a source told The Post. “Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked.”

Most Popular