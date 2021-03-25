Border Governor Explains Why VP Harris Is the Worst Person to Handle the Current Crisis

Yesterday President Joe Biden announced Vice President Kamala Harris is now in charge of the diplomatic mission to stop the flow of illegal immigration to the United States from Central America.

“I have asked her, the VP today, because she is the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border,” Biden said Wednesday. “I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this than a former – this is a woman who ran the second-largest attorney general’s office in America, after the United States attorney general, in the state of California.”

But Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is opposed to the move and says Harris is the worst person for the job.

"I have been informed Vicde President Kamala Harris has been put in charge of border security. She's about the worst possible choice that one could make. At no point in her career has she given any indication that she considers the border a problem or a serious threat. If President Biden's intent that he's taking this issue seriously, he's really done the exact opposite here," Ducey said during an event at the University of Arizona. "He's completely trivialized this issue by putting someone in charge that flat out, just doesn't care."